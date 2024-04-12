5 Naruto villains who can destroy Sukuna's domain (& 5 who have no chance)

Naruto villains are renowned in the anime community for their formidable presence and diverse range of abilities. From ultimate antagonists like Kaguya Otsutsuki to powerful shinobi with fearsome skills, the Naruto universe boasts an abundance of antagonists with varying capabilities.

While Naruto is celebrated for its captivating and memorable villains, newer series like Jujutsu Kaisen have also garnered attention for their powerhouse antagonists. Jujutsu Kaisen's main villain, the King of Curses, Ryomen Sukuna, is feared as an overpowering adversary. Consequently, there are speculations about which of the Naruto villains could potentially overcome Sukuna's most powerful technique, his Domain Expansion, Malevolent Shrine.

This article lists five Naruto antagonists who possess the strength to destroy Malevolent Shrine, alongside five others who cannot stand against it.

Disclaimer: All opinions presented in this list are subjective and represent the writer’s perspective.

Kaguya, Pain, and 3 other Naruto villains who can destroy Malevolent Shrine

1) Kaguya Otsutsuki

One of the most formidable Naruto villains, Kaguya Otsutsuki (Image via Pierrot)

Kaguya, the ultimate antagonist of Naruto, is a powerful being with celestial origins who became a supreme goddess. As the progenitor of the ninja race, she possesses tremendous power. Among her arsenal of formidable abilities is the Rinne Sharingan, a third eye that enables her to teleport herself and others between dimensions and move via rifts in space.

These abilities would enable her to easily bypass any domain barriers, including that of Malevolent Shrine. With her Infinite Tsukuyomi, she could trap Sukuna in a genjutsu, thus destroying his domain. Given her immortality, indestructibility, and planet-shattering powers, Sukuna's domain would likely be no match against her formidable might.

2) Madara Uchiha

Expand Tweet

Madara, known to be one of the strongest Uchiha ever, is a central antagonist in Naruto. Upon being reincarnated, the legendary Uchiha Clan leader attains even greater strength. His signature weapon, the gunbai, and the protective ribcage of his Susanoo can withstand and defend against the deadly slashes of Sukuna's domain.

The infusion of Hashirama's cells grants him rapid regeneration, allowing him to heal from most injuries within seconds. His Susanoo, equipped with four formidable blades, possesses the destructive power to annihilate an entire army. Given these formidable abilities, paired with his Rinne Sharingan, Madara undoubtedly possesses the power to obliterate Malevolent Shrine.

3) Tobi/Obito Uchiha

Obito is one of the Naruto villains who can destroy Sukuna's domain (Image via Pierrot)

Initially appearing as a clueless and comical member of the Akatsuki, Tobi conceals his true identity as Obito Uchiha. As one of the strongest Uchiha, his Mangekyo Sharingan allows him the ability to use Kamui for teleporting between dimensional spaces.

As the Ten-Tails' Jinchuriki, Obito attains the Six Paths Sage Mode, elevating him to a level of power unmatched by anyone in the allied forces. With these formidable abilities at his disposal, Obito undoubtedly is one of the Naruto villains who holds a significant advantage over Sukuna's domain, with the power to potentially destroy it.

4) Pain

Pain in Naruto (Image via Pierrot)

Akatsuki's leader, Pain, is largely recognized as one of the most formidable Naruto villains. However, Pain was merely an alias used by Nagato Uzumaki, the most powerful member of the Akatsuki.

Using his Rinnegan, Nagato controlled the "Six Paths of Pain," a group of six reanimated ninja corpses, each possessing unique abilities. With the combined power of the Rinnegan and a fraction of Nagato’s own strength, they proved nearly invincible when united.

Nagato single-handedly destroyed the Leaf Village and defeated one of the legendary Sannin, Jiraiya. With such overwhelming abilities at his disposal, Pain undoubtedly holds the power to smash Malevolent Shrine.

5) Itachi Uchiha

Itachi during the Uchiha massacre (Image via studio Pierrot)

While Itachi’s status as a villain is subject to debate, he was undoubtedly one of the formidable and feared members of the Akatsuki. Renowned as the best Genjutsu user in the Narutoverse, Itachi's mastery of the Mangekyo Sharingan grants him expertise in techniques like Tsukuyomi, Izanami, Amaterasu, and Susanoo.

With such formidable abilities and jutsu in his arsenal, Itachi is capable of smashing Malevolent Shrine, establishing him as one of the Naruto villains likely able to defeat the formidable King of Curses from Jujutsu Kaisen.

Orochimaru, Danzo, and 3 other Naruto villains who don’t stand a chance against Sukuna's domain

1) Orochimaru

Orochimaru, one of the Naruto villains who can't destroy Sukuna's domain (Image via studio Pierrot)

Despite being one of the legendary Sannin and a former member of the Akatsuki, Orochimaru, one of the long-standing Naruto villains, stands little chance against Sukuna’s domain.

While Orochimaru is an exceptional shinobi capable of inflicting others with his curse mark and paralyzing his foes with his killing intent, his capabilities and malice pale in comparison to the King of Curses. Sukuna’s evil nature is reflected in Malevolent Shrine and none of Orochimaru’s abilities can overcome it.

While Orochimaru might manage to escape a confrontation with Sukuna, achieving victory over him is unlikely.

2) Danzo Shimura

Expand Tweet

Danzo is among the most detested Naruto villains in the fandom, and for good reason. He is notorious for manipulating others from the shadows, all the while justifying his actions as being in the village's best interests.

Despite his insatiable greed and thirst for power, which led him to steal and implant multiple Sharingan eyes and the DNA of the First Hokage into his own body, Danzo would be no match for Sukuna's domain. The majority of his abilities are merely stolen and pale replicas of the original users' powers, and Malevolent Shrine would obliterate him in no time.

3) Black Zetsu

One of the Naruto villains, Zetsu (Image via Pierrot)

This antagonist from Naruto is the physical embodiment of Kaguya Otsutsuki's will, created for planning and ensuring her revival. Black Zetsu partnered with White Zetsu to form the Akatsuki member known simply as Zetsu. However, despite its capabilities, it stands no chance against Sukuna's Malevolent Shrine.

While possessing a unique physiology that may allow it to survive the domain's lethal strikes, none of its abilities are strong enough to take down the domain. Though Black Zetsu can manipulate others, it must attach itself to individuals, which would be nearly impossible while inside the domain.

4) Kabuto Yakushi

Initially serving as Orochimaru's spy, Kabuto Yakushi later transforms himself into a formidable being through numerous body modifications, granting him the ability to use sage mode continuously. He becomes the closest living person to match the power of the Sage of the Six Path. Even the two Uchiha prodigies Sasuke and the reincarnated Itachi struggled significantly against Kabuto.

However, despite his considerable power-ups, they prove insufficient to overcome Malevolent Shrine. While Kabuto may manage to survive Sukuna's domain, he cannot destroy the domain itself.

5) Zabuza Momochi

Naruto's villain Zabuza doesn't stand against Malevolent Shrine (Image via studio Pierrot)

Zabuza Momochi, known as the Demon of the Hidden Mist Village, was one of Kirigakure's most powerful shinobi, renowned for his mastery of the sword and proficiency in various jutsu. However, his formidable skills would not suffice to destroy Sukuna’s domain, as he lacks the powerful abilities needed to overcome the overwhelmingly strong domain of the King of Curses.

Even his sword skills would be ineffective against Sukuna, as the domain's sure-hit effect would strike him before he could land a blow. All his jutsu would also require time to affect Sukuna or the domain. Therefore, Zabuza stands as one of the Naruto villains who has no chance against the formidable antagonist from Jujutsu Kaisen.

Related links:

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 256: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

All 20 Jujutsu Kaisen fights from the Shibuya Arc, ranked chronologically

20 most popular candidates for the Strongest Anime Character title, ranked