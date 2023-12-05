Naruto: How Danzo Shimura manipulated Itachi into committing massacre, explained

Naruto, one of the "big three" in the anime and manga communities, continues to maintain its popularity years after reaching its conclusion. Amid the array of intriguing characters in the series, Itachi Uchiha holds a special place in the hearts of fans.

While the fandom still debates labeling Itachi as a villain or anti-villain, he remains widely recognized as the character who massacred his entire clan, sparing only his younger brother, Sasuke Uchiha. The storyline gradually unveils Itachi’s true motives behind his drastic actions, prompting questions about Danzo Shimura’s manipulative methods in influencing one of the most formidable members of the Uchiha clan.

Danzo’s involvement in Itachi’s massacre of the Uchiha Clan in Naruto

Danzo’s manipulation

In the narrative of Naruto, Danzo explains to Itachi the potential consequences of the Uchiha coup d'état, led by Fugaku Uchiha, the clan’s then-leader, and Itachi and Sasuke’s father.

Danzo asserts that the Leaf village, including the then Hokage, third Hokage lord Hiruzen, would be compelled to take drastic measures against the Uchiha Clan. To prevent the eruption of a civil war, these measures would likely entail the complete annihilation of the clan.

Furthermore, Danzo points out that in such a scenario, Itachi’s younger brother Sasuke, who was still a child unaware of anything, would also face the same fate as him. Upon learning of his clan’s massacre by the Leaf shinobi, Sasuke could potentially harbor vengeful sentiments towards the village.

Danzo, as seen in Naruto anime (Image via studio Pierrot)

When Itachi questions whether this is a threat, Danzo presents it as a choice for Itachi to make. Itachi could either carry out the slaughter of his whole clan, thereby saving his younger brother, Sasuke, or he could allow the Leaf village’s annihilation of the Uchiha Clan, which would include Sasuke as well.

Danzo leaves the weight of the decision solely on Itachi's shoulders, forcing him to grapple with the consequences of either path he chooses.

True motives of Danzo Shimura

Despite being manipulative and morally twisted, Danzo certainly believed that all his actions were in Konoha’s best interest. He was willing to dirty his hands for the same, justifying his actions in the name of the village’s well-being.

However, Naruto’s storyline later revealed that Danzo’s motivations weren’t as noble as he previously claimed. He was exposed as a power-hungry shinobi with a personal agenda, who desired the Sharingan eyes for himself, to embed them in his body, as later revealed in his showdown with Sasuke.

This thirst for power led him to steal one of Shisui Uchiha’s eyes earlier in Naruto. Additionally, Danzo went as far as infusing Hashirama Senju's DNA into his body, aiming to gain better control over the powers of the Sharingan.

Itachi’s actual reasons for aligning with Danzo's suggestion

Itachi, as seen in Naruto anime (Image via studio Pierrot)

Nevertheless, it’s important to note that during the time, Itachi was also aware of Tobi’s involvement. He knew of Tobi's hatred towards the Uchiha Clan and Konoha. Thus, Itachi extended an offer for him to exert revenge on the clan without causing harm to the village.

This fact suggests that Itachi wasn't entirely manipulated by Danzo and understood the multifaceted dynamics at play. However, whether it was the Uchiha Clan coup, Konoha’s subjugation and annihilation of the Uchihas, or the looming threat of an all-out attack on the entire village by Tobi (originally Obito Uchiha, following Madara's plans), each scenario posed a risk to Sasuke's life.

Thus, despite not being directly influenced by Danzo, Itachi still chose to align with his plan, recognizing it as the only viable means to safeguard his brother. This highlights Itachi's unwavering love for Sasuke, revealing that his actions were not merely dictated by manipulation but driven by the profound desire to protect his younger sibling.

