Naruto: Can every Uchiha use Amaterasu? Explored

The shinobi world of Naruto offers its viewers a diverse array of techniques known as jutsu, and among these techniques, the Dōjutsu, or visual jutsu, stands out as particularly intriguing. Amid the range of Dōjutsu present in the narrative, the Sharingan, wielded by the members of the Uchiha Clan, is one of the prominent ones.

Even among Sharingan users, the Mangekyou Sharingan is unlocked by only a few Uchihas, which is essentially an evolved and enhanced version of regular Sharingan. The Mangekyou grants its users access to a range of formidable techniques, with one such example being the Amaterasu.

Are all Uchiha members capable of using Amaterasu in Naruto?

Amaterasu is a Dōjutsu (ocular jutsu) harnessed through the Mangekyou Sharingan ability of the Uchiha but has not been mastered by many. It manifests as inextinguishable black flames at the focal point of the user’s vision. The patterns and core abilities of the Mangekyou Sharinganare are unique to each user.

The sole exception to this is Sasuke Uchiha’s Mangekyo Sharingan, which notably shares a resemblance in appearance with that of Indra Otsutsuki (seemingly foreshadowing the reincarnation concept there).

Which Uchiha members can use Amaterasu?

In the Naruto anime, the only Uchiha Clan members who can use Amaterasu other than the Uchiha Clan’s founder, Indra Otsutsuki, are the Uchiha brothers, Itachi and Sasuke. Indra Otsutsuki, Hagoromo Otsutsuki’s elder son, demonstrated using Amaterasu with his left eye during his battle against Asura Otsutsuki, his younger brother, in Naruto Shippuden episode 468.

Sasuke first showcased his black flames in the fight against Killer Bee in episode 85. At the same time, Itachi first deployed it in Naruto episode 85 during his escape with Kisame from Jiraiya’s toad mouth trap. However, in Naruto Shippuden episode 456, Itachi was shown first unlocking his Amaterasu against the fourth Mizukage Yagura Karatachi, the jinchuriki of the three tails.

Sasuke activates Amaterasu with his left Mangekyou, whereas Itachi uses his right one, and both brothers share the ability to extinguish the black flames. However, other than the Uchiha brothers, no one else from their clan, including formidable Uchihas such as Madara, Obito, or Shisui, were depicted wielding Amaterasu throughout the series.

Why can’t all Uchiha members use Amaterasu?

Based on the information disclosed in the series regarding the Sharingan eyes and their Mangekyou Dōjutsu, it can be surmised that the abilities of this ocular jutsu are unique to each user due to distinct working principles and functionality. Therefore, not all Uchihas were capable of using it.

Given that both Uchiha brothers wielded Amaterasu, it suggests that the Sharingan abilities are possibly inherited. It’s likely for other members of their family also to possess Amaterasu powers.

The series revealed Fugaku Uchiha, the father of the brothers and the Uchiha Clan leader before its massacre, to also possess Mangekyou Sharingan. However, specific details regarding Fugaku’s Mangekyou powers and information about other members of their family remain unknown.

This leaves uncertainty regarding the mystery surrounding genetics’ role in passing down the Mangekyou abilities. That said, both brothers possessing Amaterasu could also be a mere coincidence, although this may not be as intriguing a theory.

Can fans expect to see Amaterasu in Boruto?

In the recent developments of the Boruto manga, Sarada Uchiha, Sasuke’s daughter, unlocks her Mangekyou Sharingan in chapter 80. As such, Naruto fandom can expect to gain new insights into Mangekyou abilities in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Given Sarada belongs to the same family as the Uchiha brothers, it’s plausible for her to exhibit similar Dōjutsu abilities she has inherited. However, the possibility of her possessing an entirely new set of abilities with her Mangekyou Sharingan is not out of the question. This could also introduce something new to the narrative, rather than mere repetition of familiar old concepts of the series.

