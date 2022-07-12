Naruto: Will Boruto feature new jinchuriki after Kurama's death?

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations featured one of the most heartbreaking scenes that shocked the entire fanbase when it happened. Kurama, the Nine Tailed Beast, died when the protagonist was forced to use Baryon Mode during the fight against Isshiki Otsutsuki. The latter threatened the peace of the village and the Hokage, along with Sasuke, was forced to act to neutralize the threat.

When fans witnessed this unfold before their eyes, it was hard for them to accept the fact that they might not get to see Kurama again. He sacrificed his life in order to save the protagonist. Now that he is gone, the fanbase has repeatedly engaged in numerous discussions about Nine Tailed Fox’s return to the series.

While there are a few optimistic fans who believe that Kurama might return, a large chunk of the fanbase is convinced that Kurama might not be able to reincarnate.

Let’s take a look at both these sides and understand whether Kurama will return in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

Will Kurama return to Boruto: Naruto Next Generations?

There are a ton of fans who hope that Kurama will be able to make a return to the series. Despite his death, Tailed Beasts are nothing but living forms of the chakra that was derived from the Ten Tailed Beast.

Since they are a life form made out of chakra, they are capable of reincarnating after a few years. This is how the Tailed Beasts were introduced in the series. Hence, a small fraction of the Boruto fanbase thinks that Kurama might return to the series.

This might not be the case because Kurama did not really die during that fight. The entirety of his chakra was used up in Baryon Mode, which was required to beat Isshiki Otsutsuki. This is a key detail that could serve as an explanation with respect to why Kurama might not make it back in the series. Hence, the series will not introduce another jinchuriki in the future.

A few fans believe that Kurama’s chakra remnants are still present and Naruto could use that to revive the Tailed Beast. While this might be the case, the decision ultimately lies with the writers.

One theme that has been repeatedly used in both the Naruto series and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is that the future generation will surpass the current generation at some point.

The biggest reason for Kurama’s death from a plot perspective is to reduce the strongest shinobi’s strength by a substantial amount. That could have been done to give Boruto the spotlight and focus on his growth as a shinobi.

It does not make sense for the series to make a tough decision by killing one of its most beloved characters just to bring them back into the series after a certain period of time.

To sum things up, there is a sliver of a chance that Kurama comes back, and that could be due to a plothole, which isn’t uncommon in the Naruto series. However, it is quite unlikely that Kurama will return to the series and another jinchuriki will not be introduced in the series.

Since the show has not confirmed anything yet, fans are expected to patiently await the upcoming episodes that will clarify the fans’ doubts.

