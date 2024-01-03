20 most popular candidates for the Strongest Anime Character title, ranked

The Strongest Anime Character title is typically associated with protagonists who wield overwhelming powers. This is evident in the widespread popularity of iconic figures like Naruto, Luffy, and Ichigo from the renowned Big Three series. Antagonists, such as Kaguya Otsutsuki, Sukuna, and Muzan, are equally famed for their formidable strength, contributing to their widespread popularity among viewers.

In certain cases, even supporting characters garner widespread acclaim thanks to their extraordinary abilities, as exemplified by mentors like Gojo and Koro Sensei, who play pivotal roles in shaping the protagonists.

Disclaimer: The ranking in this article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

Goku, Luffy, and 18 other popular candidates deserving of the Strongest Anime Character title

20) Zeno (Dragon Ball Super)

Grand Zeno, also known as the Omni-King, is currently considered the most powerful character in the Dragon Ball franchise. This formidable being is the almighty ruler of the multiverse and holds unparalleled power, capable of effortlessly erasing anything from existence.

As mentioned by Whis, Zeno had previously destroyed six universes simply because he deemed the number of universes to be excessive. With his incredible strength, Zeno stands as a worthy candidate for the strongest anime character title.

That said, despite holding immense power, his position on the list is influenced by his lack of popularity compared to the other contenders.

19) Rimuru Tempest (That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime)

Rimuru is the main character of the isekai anime That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime. Despite being reincarnated as a humble slime monster, Rimuru emerges as one of the most powerful figures in the series.

His unmatched strength and overpowering skills are acquired due to his reincarnation into a completely different world. Alongside these capabilities, Rimuru possesses a superior intellect. These attributes helped him establish an entire nation – the Jura Tempest Federation, and eventually attain the status of a "True Demon Lord."

Despite possessing overwhelming strength, Rimuru's amiable personality has established him as one of the most popular characters among fans. This makes him a prime contender for the title of the strongest anime character.

18) Saiki Kusuo (The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.)

The protagonist of The Disastrous Life of Saiki K, Saiki Kusuo, boasts a wide array of overpowering psychic abilities, including clairvoyance, electrokinesis, levitation, hypnosis, invisibility, mind control, telekinesis, telepathy, teleportation, alongside numerous other powers. In addition to his psychic prowess, Kusuo also possesses super strength and remarkably high intelligence that put him in a league of his own.

Despite his overwhelming capabilities, Saiki typically avoids drawing attention to himself. Nevertheless, Kusuo maintains widespread popularity among anime enthusiasts. Thus, this formidable psychic undoubtedly stands out as a worthy individual to be called one of the strongest anime characters.

17) Meliodas (The Seven Deadly Sins)

Meliodas, the Dragon's Sin of Wrath, is the captain of the Seven Deadly Sins and was once the feared leader of the Ten Commandments, a group comprising the 10 strongest demons in the show. This shonen protagonist possesses formidable abilities like the Love commandment power and the Full Counter attack that nullifies and reflects any attacks. Meliodas is also capable of withstanding the harsh conditions of Purgatory.

As the immortal son of the Demon King, he subsequently acquires the powers of the Demon King himself, surpassing even his father. Given his formidable abilities, Meliodas undeniably deserves the title of the strongest anime character.

16) Koro Sensei (Assassination Classroom)

The octopus-like teacher from Assassination Classroom, Koro Sensei, started as a mere human being but transformed into a figure deserving the strongest anime character title. Due to experimentation, this master assassin turned into a powerful being and gained incredible destructive powers capable of wiping out the entire planet Earth.

His abilities granted him speed matching Mach 20, along with the capacity to withstand any weapons on Earth, including guns and poisons, and remarkable regenerative capabilities, among other powers. With his formidable strength and intriguing character development, Koro Sensei turned into a beloved antihero among fans.

15) Kaguya Otsutsuki (Naruto)

This infamous final villain and the most powerful character in Naruto Shippuden, Kaguya Otsutsuki, is essentially an alien from a celestial clan. Upon consuming the Divine Tree's chakra fruit, she became a supreme goddess – the strongest being on Earth. As the first chakra bearer and ninjutsu wielder, Kaguya originated the ninja race that makes up the present-day shinobi society.

With her Infinite Tsukuyomi, she trapped people in a false paradise of dreams, subsequently feeding on their chakra. This formidable Otsutsuki can open portals to other dimensions, and even destroy entire planets. This immortal and indestructible foe could only be sealed away, therefore, she is a perfect candidate to be called the strongest anime character.

14) Rocks D. Xebec (One Piece)

Rocks D. Xebec, aka Rocks, undoubtedly stood as the most powerful Pirate of his generation in One Piece. His pirate crew consisted of some of the strongest characters of the One Piece universe, such as Whitebeard, Kaido, Big Mom, and many others.

Rocks being the leader of all these powerhouse characters certainly proves his monstrous strength, making him worthy to hold the title of the strongest anime character. This formidable captain of the Rocks Pirates was so strong that it took the combined might of the Pirate King, Gol D. Roger, and the Marine's Monkey D. Garp to defeat him.

13) Giorno Giovanna (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure)

The main character of the fifth installment of the famous JoJo series, Giorno Giovanna, wields the formidable Stand, Gold Experience Requiem – the strongest Stand in the series. Beyond immense physical strength, this Stand possesses the unique ability to create life, including plants and animals.

Its enhanced power, Return To Zero, can revert any actions, and its Death Loop can subject a person to a continuous cycle of experiencing death. The son of the series' main antagonist, Dio, he stands as one of the most powerful characters in the show. With his supreme Stand abilities, this fifth JoJo protagonist establishes his worthiness for the title of the strongest anime character.

12) Shigeo Kageyama (Mob Psycho 100)

Shigeo Kageyama, aka Mob, is undoubtedly one of the most powerful anime characters. This socially awkward psychic protagonist from Mob Psycho 100 possesses various psychic powers – telekinesis, psychic energy absorption and transference, and chlorokinesis, among others.

His pure and innocent personality, combined with immense strength, has made him a beloved character, who is worthy of the strongest anime character title. Mob's formidable esper powers are closely tied to his emotions and mental state.

At his 100%, he becomes an unstoppable force. Under extreme stress and overwhelmed by negative emotions, he can enter the ???% state – a terrifying level that causes massive destruction and poses a threat to his surroundings and those close to him.

11) Muzan Kibutsuji (Demon Slayer)

Muzan Kibutsuji, the final boss of the renowned shonen series Demon Slayer is the strongest demon that exists in the anime's universe. Notably recognized for his uncanny resemblance to the iconic pop figure Michael Jackson, this progenitor of all demons holds significant popularity in the anime world, making him a prime candidate for the title of the strongest anime character.

In addition to his immense physical strength, this Demon King possesses incredible speed, genius intellect, numerous superior demonic abilities, and supreme regeneration. Even when faced with the combined efforts of all demon slayers, they barely manage to defeat him, resulting in many losing their lives or suffering irreversible damage.

10) Ryomen Sukuna (Jujutsu Kaisen)

The King of Curses, Ryomen Sukuna is the ultimate antagonist and arguably the strongest character in Jujutsu Kaisen. His overwhelming strength is demonstrated in the recently aired season 2 of the anime.

In the manga, Sukuna fought and emerged victorious against the strongest sorcerer of the present jujutsu era, Satoru Gojo. The series' narrative previously revealed that during his human days in the golden age of jujutsu, all sorcerers gathered to confront him, but failed.

As the powerhouse villain in one of the most renowned series of recent times, Sukuna has gained immense popularity among anime enthusiasts. With his unparalleled strength, the King of Curses stands as one of the top picks for the strongest anime character title.

9) Madara Uchiha (Naruto)

This legendary Naruto character was renowned as the strongest Uchiha in history. Madara Uchiha's name alone instilled fear in the hearts of all shinobi. This formidable villain showcased his strength time and again, rightfully earning the claim to the title of the strongest anime character.

Beyond his prowess as a shinobi, Madara possessed exceptional intellect, foresight, and manipulative abilities. During the Fourth Great Ninja War, the reanimated Madara effortlessly defeated all Five Kages, altering the war's course singlehandedly. As the only ninja to fully unlock the Rinnegan, his Susanoo had the power to obliterate entire armies.

Even Might Guy's Eighth Inner Gate form and a powered-up Naruto-Sasuke duo proved insufficient against Madara's overwhelming might.

8) Gol D. Roger (One Piece)

Gol D. Roger, the renowned Pirate King in One Piece, is a pivotal character in the show, setting the narrative in motion. Leading the formidable Roger Pirates, he stands as one of the series' most influential characters and is acknowledged among its strongest.

Roger showcased his powers as a rival to the formidable Marine, Monkey D. Garp, and the renowned Whitebeard, acknowledged as the strongest man in the One Piece world. His strength was also evident in his confrontation with the powerful Rocks D. Xebec, solidifying his rightful claim to the title of the strongest anime character.

7) Eren Yeager (Attack on Titan)

Eren Yeager is undoubtedly the most powerful individual in Attack on Titan. Though the Founder Ymir held immense power, Eren's liberation of her and strategic use of her capabilities proved his superiority.

This protagonist-turned-villain eradicated 80% of the world’s population with the Rumbling in a mere four days. His immense popularity in the fandom and consistent display of power make him deserving of the strongest anime character title.

In the face of Eren's unstoppable force, former enemies had to unite to put a stop to him and his Rumbling. Marleyan Warriors joined forces with their former foes, the Eldian Scout Regiment, and barely succeeded in defeating Eren, saving only 20% of humanity in the end.

6) Ichigo Kurosaki (Bleach)

As the central character of Bleach, one of the Big Three series, Ichigo Kurosaki stands as one of the most popular shonen protagonists in the anime fandom. Renowned for his formidable strength, Ichigo possesses immeasurable spiritual energy and awareness and excels in hand-to-hand combat.

Throughout the series, he has demonstrated his superior strength, intellect, durability, speed, and reflexes. Aside from being a master swordsman, the substitute shinigami Ichigo wields a wide range of shinigami abilities, such as Shunpo, Zanpakuto, Bankai and special Bankai, Hollowficaion, and Quincy abilities, to name a few.

With this wide array of powerful skills, Ichigo undeniably earns the title of one of the strongest anime characters.

5) Satoru Gojo (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Despite not being the main character of Jujutsu Kaisen, Satoru Gojo's fame undoubtedly surpasses that of the protagonist and Gojo's pupil, Yuji Itadori.

As the most powerful jujutsu sorcerer in the current era, Gojo's overwhelming abilities compelled Mangaka Gege Akutami to seal him away, temporarily removing him from the narrative. This allowed other characters to have their time in the spotlight.

Even Sukuna had to seize control of Megumi Fushiguro's body and employ his Ten Shadows Cursed Technique and the formidable shikigami, Divine General Mahoraga, to overpower and defeat Satoru Gojo's Six Eyes and Limitless Cursed Techniques. Hence, this special-grade sorcerer certainly deserves the title of the strongest anime character.

4) Saitama (One Punch Man)

The central figure of One Punch Man, the invincible hero Saitama, is without a doubt worthy of being called the strongest anime character. His unparalleled strength is highlighted in the very name of the series, as he effortlessly defeats any opponent with a single punch.

His overpowering strength has left him bored due to the lack of challenges in fights. Beyond his raw physical might, Saitama also possesses a superhuman physique, exceptional speed, and heightened reflexes. Saitama's fame extends beyond being an invincible force. His comical persona adds to his popularity in the anime community.

Originating as a hero just for fun, he evolved into the most formidable character in the series, arguably standing among the ranks of powerful figures such as Goku, Mob, or Kusuo.

3) Naruto Uzumaki (Naruto)

Naruto Uzumaki, the main character of the Naruto franchise, is widely popular among anime enthusiasts. As the Jinchuriki of the formidable nine-tailed fox, Kurama, Naruto possesses a substantial chakra pool from birth. While initially a double-edged sword, Naruto eventually forges a bond with Kurama, enhancing his powers.

Naruto has showcased his strength throughout the series. In Naruto Shippuden, he faced the formidable Kaguya Otsutsuki while holding his ground using the Six Path Sage Mode Senjutsu, and emerged victorious against Sasuke with the Ashura Kurama Mode. Additionally, in Boruto, utilizing the suicidal Baryon Mode, he gained immense strength that overpowered even the formidable Isshiki Otsutsuki.

His unwavering resolve and extraordinary strength position him as a leading contender for the title of the strongest anime character.

2) Monkey D. Luffy (One Piece)

As the protagonist of One Piece, one of the Big Three anime, Luffy is a renowned figure in the anime community. He acquired a rubbery physique that he can stretch at will after consuming the Gomu Gomu no Mi, a Paramecia-type devil fruit.

Following what appeared to be his demise at the end of his intense showdown with Kaido, this iconic character undergoes his devil fruit awakening. Unlocking Gear 5, Luffy gains access to the powers of the Sun God Nika, which allows its user to turn imagination into reality. This is evident as he transforms his surroundings into rubber during Gear 5 Luffy vs. Kaido.

This newfound ability establishes Gear 5 Luffy as a formidable force deserving of the title of the strongest anime character.

1) Son Goku (Dragon Ball Z)

While the anime fanbase is split over whether Goku or Saitama should be hailed as the strongest anime character, Goku's popularity takes precedence in this list. Hence, the primary protagonist of the Dragon Ball franchise secures the top position as a contender for the title.

This Earth-raised Saiyan stands as one of the most powerful mortal warriors in the multiverse. He has an abundance of moves in his arsenal, including physical skills like superhuman strength, speed, agility, enhanced senses, reflexes, stamina, and healing, as well as various psychic abilities such as Ultra Instinct, telepathy, telekinesis, and teleportation.

Additionally, Goku possesses diverse skills like martial arts proficiency, rush combinations, and various Ki abilities, with his iconic Kamehameha and KaioKen being among them.

Some might be curious about the absence of notable names from popular series like Dragon Ball, Naruto, One Piece, and more on this list. This list was made to incorporate characters from various shows rather than restricting the comparison to just a few series. This approach allows for a broader representation of candidates for the strongest anime character title, considering the vast array of formidable figures in the anime world.