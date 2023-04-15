One Piece chapter 1081 could likely see Gold D. Roger make an appearance

One Piece chapter 1081 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, April 23, 2023. Due to the "Golden Week" holiday, the series is currently on hiatus this week. The new chapter will be available to read on Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump Magazine, MangaPlus, Viz Media’s website, and the Shonen Jump+ app.

The preview for chapter 1081 suggests that it will feature a colored page. While giving details about the chapter, the Twitter account @OP_SPOILERS2023 posted a picture of Shanks and Gold D. Roger, leading to speculation of the Pirate King making an appearance in chapter 1081.

Gold D. Roger could make an appearance in One Piece chapter 1081

One Piece chapter 1081 has created a buzz on Twitter, with numerous theories and speculations circulating about its content. Notably, the renowned spoilers Twitter account @OP_SPOILERS2023 divulged certain details of the chapter, including the fact that it will feature a colored page.

TalkOP was the source behind this information and also gave a preview reading that stated, "Break into the sea where the strong gather together with your partners!! The new chapter is amazing!!" Along with the tweet, the Twitter user also shared a picture of Shanks and former Pirate King, Gold D. Roger. The image showcased sparks of Haki with their combative pose hinting at the use of Divine Departure.

Seeing the Pirate King in a tweet regarding chapter 1081, many fans have begun speculating that he will make an appearance in the new chapter. One fan even tried to confirm if the fanart posted by @OP_SPOILERS2023 will be the lead-colored page in chapter 1081.

In response to this, the Twitter user replied with a firm "no," clarifying that the picture of Shanks and Roger was a work of fanart. They went on to say that the lead colored page of chapter 1081 will be leaked next week. This has left fans confused, with many wondering why Shanks and Roger were used in the tweet.

The confusion has led to some fans speculating Gold D. Roger will be featured in One Piece chapter 1081. However, there's no concrete evidence to support this claim, leaving fans to draw their own conclusions. However, it's not that big of a stretch to imagine that Roger will make an appearance in the new chapter.

#ONEPIECE

OUTSIDE EGGHEAD CHAPTERS IN FINAL SAGA



OUTSIDE EGGHEAD CHAPTERS IN FINAL SAGA



▪︎ Shanks vs. Kid end (1079) → Garp & SWORD (1080) → ?



What's Next?



What's Next? OUTSIDE EGGHEAD CHAPTERS IN FINAL SAGA▪︎ Cross Guild (1058) → Boa (1059) → Dragon & Sabo (1060) → Law Vs. Blackbeard (1063, 1064) → Garp & SWORD (1071) → Shanks Vs. Kid begin (1076)▪︎ Shanks vs. Kid end (1079) → Garp & SWORD (1080) → ?What's Next? #ONEPIECE OUTSIDE EGGHEAD CHAPTERS IN FINAL SAGA▪︎ Cross Guild (1058) → Boa (1059) → Dragon & Sabo (1060) → Law Vs. Blackbeard (1063, 1064) → Garp & SWORD (1071) → Shanks Vs. Kid begin (1076)▪︎ Shanks vs. Kid end (1079) → Garp & SWORD (1080) → ? What's Next? https://t.co/nYnYbrI083

If Shanks is featured in One Piece chapter 1081, he might talk about using Divine Departure on Kid, which could lead to a flashback of him learning it from Roger. There's also the possibility that someone in his crew mentions the former Pirate King, making Shanks nostalgic and leading to a flashback.

However, fans will have to wait until the confirmed spoilers of chapter 1081 release on Twitter. With the last two chapters taking place outside Egghead Island, this new one might focus on Vegapunk, Luffy, and his entire crew. It'll be interesting to see which route Oda chooses for chapter 1081.

