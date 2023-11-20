Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 4: Boruto faces the divine tree itself as Sasuke reappears

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 4 was released on November 20, 2023, and it finally saw Boruto come face-to-face with a Ten-Tails that had evolved into a completely new form. This chapter also reveals the fate of Sasuke and why he hadn't appeared throughout the first few chapters.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 5 will be released on December 20 on Shueisha's MANGAPlus platform and will be the last chapter of 2023. Being the last chapter of the year, it might actually be a sort of recap chapter revealing the happenings during the timeskip.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the Boruto series.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 4 highlights

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 4 unfolds with an intriguing narrative, delving into the aftermath of the preceding chapter's events. Code is shown pondering Boruto's cryptic dialogue regarding the Ten-Tails turning on him, but Code quickly dismisses Boruto's words by mentioning how could the Ten-Tails be a threat to him when its only instinct was to devour.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 4 then cuts to Boruto communicating with a toad while being confronted by Kawaki. Boruto nonetheless ignores Kawaki, and uses the Flying Raijin Jutsu and teleports to Code's location. Upon teleporting, Boruto finds out that the Ten-Tails had disappeared, much to even Code's surprise.

Boruto and Code are then greeted by a bizarre-looking man who somewhat resembles Bug. Upon seeing this said figure, Boruto remarks that he was too late while also revealing to Code that the creature in front of them was a divine tree. The creature then attacks Boruto while asking whether he had come to get devoured by them.

Another divine tree resembling Jigen then explains the whole situation while floating in the sky. The divine tree reveals how the divine tree's sole instinct was to suck the chakra out of all living things and create a chakra fruit. Then it is revealed that they, the divine trees, had evolved due to Code somehow awakening their self-awareness. Another such divine tree appears before Code and Boruto and mentions how it was Code's fate to be used as a clown by someone else.

Boruto's toad then warns him that they should retreat while the fourth divine tree, which resembles Sasuke, makes its appearance. Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 4 then cuts to the Hokage's office, where Kawaki tries to convince Shikamaru that Boruto should be killed since he was an Ohtsutsuki. Sarada interrupts the conversation by saying how Kawaki himself was also an Ohtsutsuki.

Kawaki then claims that he was an Ohtsutsuki whose sole purpose was to kill other Ohtsutsukis. Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 4 then cuts back to Boruto being attacked by the four divine trees. He tries to enlist Code's help but the latter just flees. Boruto also flees from the fight scene; the next scene shows Boruto sitting under a tree while talking with Kashin Koji, who reprimands him for acting rashly.

Boruto then thinks about these recent developments and says:

"Sorry... you'll have to wait a bit longer... Sasuke."

Unexpectedly, Sasuke had been turned into a tree and was now incapacitated.

Final Thoughts

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 4 finally revealed why Sasuke was nowhere to be found while also revealing that Kashin Koji was indeed acting as somewhat of a mentor to Boruto.

