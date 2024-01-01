One Punch Man creator Yusuke Murata announces his own animation studio

Renowned One Punch Man illustrator Yusuke Murata recently announced the launch of his anime studio. Through Twitter, Murata teased followers with animation sequences from the studio, sparking fervent speculation among fans.

Many enthusiasts eagerly anticipate Murata's potential involvement in crafting a long-awaited season 3 of One Punch Man, hoping that he might take the reins for this highly anticipated project. The manga currently has 196 chapters and is available for reading on Viz Media's official website.

One Punch Man illustrator Yusuke Murata might end up animating the manga himself

Expand Tweet

On January 1, 2024, Yusuke Murata, acclaimed manga artist of One-Punch Man and Eyeshield 21, revealed via his official Twitter (currently X) account that he has formed a new animation studio. While no further confirmation of this has been revealed, Murata has previously released many self-animated projects in collaboration with Village Studio.

On December 30, 2023, he released four videos for his Zaiyuki anime project on his official Twitter account. Developed in collaboration with Village Studio, the project's initial part, shared through tweets on March 6, unravels the tale of Zaiyuki, a young kappa with atypical traits like lacking swimming skills, frequently losing sumo matches, and harboring a distaste for cucumbers.

Zaiyuki endeavors to redeem his kappa identity by participating in a lottery and winning a grand prize—a package tour to India. However, his journey takes an unexpected turn upon reaching the airport.

Yusuke Murata, widely regarded as one of the industry's premier manga artists, has gained notoriety for his viral practice art on Twitter.

Expand Tweet

Following the establishment of his studio, speculations abound regarding the potential for original anime projects or adaptations of lesser-known works. Fans express hopes for a well-crafted One Punch Man anime, a prospect historically deemed challenging due to Murata's intricate and detailed manga panels.

The studio's formation has sparked optimism for a deserving and high-quality adaptation of the manga.

Adding to his portfolio, Murata directed and animated a 107-second One-Punch Man anime short in September 2021, collaborating again with Village Studio. The journey of Murata and web manga creator ONE began in 2012 with the launch of the One Punch Man manga on Shueisha's "Tonari no Young Jump" website.

Expand Tweet

Viz Media, responsible for digital and print releases, continues to bring the series to a global audience. Furthermore, Murata's Eyeshield 21 manga, created alongside Riichirou Inagaki, saw a full North American release through Viz Media.

The manga inspired a 145-episode television anime series in 2005-2008, available for streaming on Crunchyroll following a home video release by Sentai Filmworks in 2010-2011.

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

While Yusuke Murata's studio is yet to debut its anime, his showcased animations on Twitter affirm a commitment to top-tier quality. Fans eagerly anticipate the possibility of Murata adapting the intricate One Punch Man manga into anime. That said, season 3 has already been announced, which will be animated by Studio MAPPA.