One Punch Man creator's Eyeshield 21 manga set to release new one-shot

Riichiro Inagaki and Yusuke Murata's Eyeshield 21 manga is set to publish a new special one-shot manga in the upcoming Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #9. The manga is set to be published on Jan. 29 and is set to be 55 pages long.

Eyeshield 21 follows the story of protagonist Sena Kobayakawa, an introverted boy who joins as a secretary for an American football club. However, soon after, he's coerced by the team's quarterback Yoichi Hiruma to become the running back. Hence, Sena wore jersey No. 21 and an eyeshield, which evidently referred to the series title.

On Dec. 21, on Eyeshield 21 manga protagonist Sena Kobayakawa's birthday, it was announced that Riichiro Inagaki and Yusuke Murata's Eyeshield 21 manga will publish a new one-shot chapter in the upcoming Weekly Shonen Jump issue #9 on Jan. 29.

The manga chapter is set to be 55 pages long and will feature a center-color page in the magazine.

The initial announcement for the same was made in June by One Punch Man and Eyeshield 21 manga artist Yusuke Murata. He tweeted an animation announcement for the upcoming 'BRAINxBRAVE' Eyeshield 21 one-shot manga chapter to celebrate the series' 21st anniversary.

Considering that the manga artist Yusuke Murata was working on it while also putting out One Punch Man chapters and working on his own anime project, it's clear that he's a very hardworking artist.

How fans reacted to the announcement?

Fans were really happy to see the announcement, as it had been years since the manga ended. Hence, they were certain that the upcoming one-shot manga 'BRAINxBRAVE' was set to be "peak." Moreover, several fans called the manga series the best sports manga to exist.

With such a claim, it's clear how much fans loved the series. Hence, for them, Jan. 29 could not arrive any sooner. Moreover, fans should wish for the manga to not get delayed. However, considering how consistent manga creator Yusuke Murata is with his work, one can be confident that the one-shot Eyeshield 21 manga will be published as per schedule.

Some fans even said that the news about the series is the best news they have heard in a long time. Others said that the series has a special place in their hearts. Some fans went on to ask others not to speak to them unless they had read the American football manga.