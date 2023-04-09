One Punch Man mangaka hints at Eyeshield 21's anime with latest teaser

One Punch Man and Eyeshield 21 famed mangaka, Yusuke Murata, might have been cooking something exciting for the fans. Murata, the creator of the famous American football series Eye Shield 21, recently posted a teaser that fans suspect is hinting towards the anime remake of the legendary sports anime that aired back in 2006.

It was counted as one of the best sports anime of all time, but even so, the manga series has always overpowered the anime by all means. Yusuke Murata has illustrated the series in collaboration with writer Riichiro Inagaki.

The manga eventually reached its height in popularity and received an anime adaptation, but now that the creator has uploaded the new clip, the internet is exploding with calls from fans to see an Eyeshield 21 anime remake.

An anime remake of Eyeshield 21 is possibly on its way

A short clip of Yusuke Murata surfing the internet was posted recently by his Twitter handle, @NEBU_KURO. The chip shows an American football player running with the ball, and the post, after translating from Japanese to English, says, "Smartphone vertical display test."

Since it was posted, the internet has blown up, with thousands of fans commenting on and discussing it. The clip currently has more than 500k views, and from the comment section, it is obvious that fans are expecting a remake of the 2006 anime Eyeshield 21.

Screenshot of some replies to Yusuke Murata's tweet (Image via Sportskeeda/Twitter)

For fans who didn't know, Eyeshield 21 was a Japanese manga series about American football that was released back in 2002 and achieved heights of success very quickly, gaining millions of fans all over the world so much that it didn't just get an anime adaptation but also two OVA, video games and many more.

It would definitely be a great step forward if the creators of the iconic series came back with a remake. Looking at the reaction of fans and how positively it is being accepted, it is safe to say that introducing the classic to the new generation would be a great success.

The story revolves around Sena Kobayakawa, a shy boy

The series gives a fantastic representation of the American football game. It shows the rise to greatness of a young man as he searches for his place in the world. The series is regarded as one of the best sports manga and anime series ever produced in Japan, thanks to its compelling plot and excellent characterization.

Eyeshield 21 follows the story of Sena Kobayakawa, a shy boy who initially joined the American football team as a secretary but later changed his position under pressure from quarterback Yoichi Hiruma, becoming the team's running back while putting on the number 21 jersey and eye shield to hide his identity.

