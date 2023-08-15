One Punch Man mangaka shares updated teaser for upcoming Eyeshield 21 manga

Tuesday, August 15, 2023, saw One Punch Man mangaka Yusuke Murata share an updated teaser for the upcoming Eyeshield 21 manga one-shot, initially announced in June 2023. The original trailer did not feature any audio, which has since been added as Murata pointed out in his tweet, sharing the updated version of the same.

While Murata is undoubtedly best known for his work on One Punch Man as the manga adaptation's illustrator, Eyeshield 21 is yet another beloved series he's well-known for. Murata provided the illustrations for the series, while Riichiro Inagaki of Dr. Stone fame handled the writing for the story.

The One Punch Man mangaka is sharing the Eyeshield 21 trailer as a promotion for the upcoming one-shot, which will be celebrating the 21st anniversary of the series overall.

One Punch Man's Yusuke Murata reminds fans of old Eyeshield 21 work with updated trailer for one-shot

The Eyeshield 21 manga one-shot is set to be titled Brain x Brave, as highlighted in the aforementioned trailer. While fans don't have an exact release date yet or any information about the plot, the one-shot is meant to celebrate the series' 21st anniversary. The manga originally debuted on July 23, 2002, and fans can expect more news about the one-shot in the coming weeks and months.

While some fans are obviously more concerned with One Punch Man season 3 news, many who would call themselves general fans of Murata's works are excited about the one-shot. With the series having concluded in June 2009, it'll mark the first time in over 14 years that fans have gotten any sort of new canonical information about the title.

The series did receive a television anime adaptation in April 2005, which ran for 145 episodes until March 2008. The title was animated by Studio Gallop and aired in North America on the Toonami Jetstream broadband streaming service. While the series aired on Jetstream with an English dubbed version, the streaming service was shut down before the title could be completed.

The series' manga has sold over 20 million volumes in Japan and has been featured in various weekly top 10 lists of the best-selling manga. In addition to a manga and an anime, the series also spawned two OVAs entitled The Phantom Golden Bowl and Christmas Bowl e no Michi. The former was 30 minutes long and animated by Production I.G, while the latter was 11 minutes long and animated by Studio Gallop.

