Jujutsu Kaisen beats One Piece and Chainsaw Man as the best-selling manga

The Oricon rating service has released a list of the best-selling manga in Japan for 2022. As per this ranking, Gege Akurami's Jujutsu Kaisen is the top-selling manga in Japan, beating the likes of Eiichiro Oda's One Piece and Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man.

Oricon is a Japanese corporate group that provides in-depth statistics and information on music and the music industry. However, they also monitor and report on sales of CDs, DVDs, video games, book sales, and manga.

Oricon names Jujutsu Kaisen as the best-selling manga of 2022

Oricon released the list of top-selling manga in Japan for the period between November 22, 2021, and November 20, 2022. As per this list, Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen managed to become the best-selling manga of 2022 with an estimated sales of 12.2 million copies. In 2022, over 2.1 million copies of Jujutsu Kaisen volume no. 18 were sold all across Japan.

The second place went to Ken Wakui's Tokyo Revengers, which had an estimated total sales of over 11 million copies. The best-selling Tokyo Revengers manga was volume no. 18. Meanwhile, Tatsuya Endo's Spy x Family was ranked third with estimated sales of over 10.6 million copies, of which over 1.7 million copies were of volume no. 9.

Tokyo Revengers volume 18 and Spy x Family volume 9 covers (Image via Kodansha, Shueisha)

The fourth best-selling manga in 2022 was Eiichiro Oda's long-running series, One Piece, which managed to accumulate an estimated sales of over 10.3 million copies. The best-selling One Piece manga was volume 101, with an estimated sales of over 2 million copies.

The fifth place went to Kohei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia, with a total estimated sales of over 5.3 million copies, of which 868,511 copies were of volume 33.

One Piece volume 101 and My Hero Academia volume 33 covers (Image via Shueisha)

The ranking for the top 15 best-selling manga of 2022 in Japan is as follows:

Jujutsu Kaisen Tokyo Revengers Spy × Family One Piece My Hero academia Kingdom Blue Lock Chainsaw Man Don't Call it Mystery Kaiju No. 8 Demon Slayer Golden Kamuy Ao Ashi My Dress-up Darling That Time I Got reincarnated as a Slime

It is surprising how Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man, despite being so popular, did not manage to rank in the top 5 manga series. Meanwhile, it was a great year for sports series like Blue Lock and Ao Ashi, both of which managed to get into the top 10 and top 15, respectively.

