Boruto: Why the Shinobi world still under the Infinite Tsukuyomi theory is infeasible? Explained

With the Boruto series, the world of Naruto continues to enthrall and excite anime fans all around the world. One especially fascinating hypothesis among the many fan theories surrounding the series contends that the sequel is nothing more than Naruto's Infinite Tsukuyomi dream.

The complex plot and character development in both Naruto Shippuden and Boruto make it clear that, despite this theory's popularity and disputes within the community, it ultimately falls short.

Boruto's Infinite Tsukuyomi theory explained

The concept of the Infinite Tsukuyomi

Tim Roosevelt (THE RISE OUT NOW) @ForneverWorld What if Boruto ends with Naruto opening his eyes after years of being stuck in the infinite tsukuyomi essentially whiping out the entire existence of the otsutsuki and EVERYTHING Boruto. Kishimoto returns to write it and the true continuation to Naruto begins. Would u be upset? pic.twitter.com/5u9sMBw0nq

Infinite Tsukuyomi was introduced right at the climax of the Fourth Ninja War arc of the series, as Madara Uchiha's grand plan to create a gentjutsu utopia for the Shinobi World. In this utopia, people all over the world were trapped in a dream state for eternity, where every individual would have their own perfect reality.

Several characters had dream sequences as a result of Madara's success in casting the Infinite Tsukuyomi, but Naruto and Sasuke finally managed to escape and return to reality.

The theory that Boruto is Naruto's Infinite Tsukuyomi Dream means that Naruto was never able to escape the infinite genjutsu and is still trapped in the fake reality and the entire Boruto series is just a dream that Madara created.

Is the Boruto series a dream created by Madara?

Cree @MajorCreef I like how Boruto is using the Infinite Tsukuyomi as a piece of the plot. It makes so much sense that some people would actually live in their perfect dream realities, than the real world with so much hardship, violence, terror, and poverty. pic.twitter.com/zXEMJUWea5 " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/zXEMJUWea5" target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/zXEMJUWea5" target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/zXEMJUWea5

The Infinite Tsukuyomi Dream theory actually raises intriguing possibilities. The Boruto series takes place after the events of Shippuden, presenting a world of peace achieved by Naruto and his friends.

Additionally, Naruto's dream of creating a peaceful world and becoming the Seventh Hokage aligns with his deepest desires, which might make a case for the followers of the theory. However, while these parallels may be fascinating, they do not provide substantial evidence to support the theory.

The Tsukuyomi theory could be considered a great dark twist, but the sequel doesn't have any substantial evidence when examined more closely. The characters of the series have evolved and become an integral part of the series, with its manga, anime, and diverse merchandise gaining a dedicated following.

To dismiss the entire series as a fake reality created by Madara would invalidate years of character growth and story development. Moreover, with the introduction of many new characters and plotlines in the series, it is impossible for the theory to become a reality in the future.

Why Tsukuyomi Dream Theory is gaining popularity

Naruto is considered one of the Big Three in the anime industry with a large cult following, so it is difficult for its successor to gain the same attention and success. Despite having its own unique characters and narrative, Some fans have frequently compared the series with its forerunner and found the sequel not at all satisfactory.

The concept gives an opportunity to wipe the slate clean, eliminating any imagined mistakes made along the way. The theory's popularity does not, however, prove that it is viable within the official narrative and character arcs.

Conclusion

Naruto enthusiasts need to understand that Boruto has embarked on its own journey, breathing life into the next generation of shinobi and exploring a new era where better technology wins the fight, not just overpowered genjutsu and Ninjutsu. The series may not be the same, but it is prompting our favorites to forge a new path for the next generation.

Fans will be able to enjoy the development and evolution of iconic characters like Naruto, Sasuke, and Sakura, whose stories have continued to expand in significant ways, by accepting the sequel as a solo series.

