When does Boruto return? Anime and manga come-back, explored

Both the Boruto manga and anime are expected to return this year. The manga, in particular, is expected to resume publishing its monthly issues in August 2023.

The Boruto fandom was left disheartened when both the anime and manga suddenly went on an extended hiatus. This was mainly due to the fact that the series had just started to gain momentum. In the manga, after a series of shocking twists, the young Uzumaki and Kawaki had just been established as adversaries. Naturally, fans were eager to see how things played out in the post-timeskip phase where the two are to finally clash.

On the other hand, in the anime, the Code arc had just begun. Moreover, Boruto died and was brought back to life. The first part of the anime also ending at such a juncture was quite frustrating.

The Boruto franchise is expected to return in a couple of months

When will the manga resume and what to expect when it returns?

The protagonist of the series as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

After chapter 80 was published on April 21, 2023, the Boruto manga went on a three-month hiatus. But the wait is almost over since it has been officially announced that chapter 81 will be released in Japan on August 21, 2023. However, due to time zone differences, the next chapter will be available to most readers on August 20, 2023.

When the manga returns, readers may expect a time jump, with Boruto showing significant growth as a ninja under Sasuke's mentorship. There will also be the question of where they sought refuge as the young Uzumaki is deemed a public enemy due to his alleged involvement in the disappearance of the Hokage.

When does the anime return and what to expect?

Kawaki as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Although the release date for Boruto episode 294 has not yet been announced, it has already been revealed that Studio Pierrot is working on part 2, which might be released before the end of this year.

In the upcoming episodes, fans can look forward to Eida and Daemon arriving in Konoha, thus breaking her alliance with Code. There will probably be a lot of anime-original arcs which is expected since there are only a few manga chapters remaining to be adapted. These fillers serve the purpose of creating a gap between the manga and the anime.

What happened in Boruto chapter 80?

Eida as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

In the recent chapters, significant events unfolded, including Kawaki's betrayal of Naruto, trapping him and Hinata in another dimension, and the unexpected exchange of identities between Boruto and Kawaki thanks to Eida.

The final chapter of part 1 set the stage for the highly anticipated time skip. While the young Uzumaki was being hounded by his former friends, Sarada desperately sought Sasuke's intervention to save her friend.

It was Sarada's genuine concern that triggered her Mangekyo Sharingan, leading Sasuke to question his own memories. Taking a leap of faith, he decided to trust his daughter and came to the rescue of the young Uzumaki.

Sasuke as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Sasuke brought his student to a safer location where they rested. Eida unexpectedly appeared and apologized to the young Uzumaki. However, Boruto remained resolute and determined to rely on his own strength to reclaim everything that had been taken from him. The chapter concluded with Code and Kawaki swearing to kill the eponymous protagonist of the series.

What was the last thing to happen in the anime?

The young Uzumaki in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Boruto episode 293 marked the conclusion of part 1 of the anime. Despite this devastating blow, Naruto remained steadfast in his support for Kawaki.

Code, taken aback by the young Uzumaki's supposed death, planned to flee, but Kawaki thwarted his escape by shrinking the Claw Marks. They engaged in a fight, with Kawaki using his reconstructed Karma to gain the upper hand.

Kawaki as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

However, when Kawaki tried to attack Code up close, it backfired and knocked him out. It was revealed that Code had brought Daemon into the battle and with his help reflected back Kawaki’s attack.

While Code escaped, the young Uzumaki was resurrected and transformed into a complete Otsutsuki by Momoshiki who did not want to be removed from the face of the earth.

