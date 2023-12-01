Four Knights of the Apocalypse season 1 episode 8 release date and time, what to expect, and more

Four Knights of the Apocalypse season 1 episode 8 arrives this week and is produced by Studio Deen, the same company that animated the last season of The Seven Deadly Sins. Hideki Tachibana is the anime's director, Rintarou Ikeda is in charge of the series composition, and Rie Nishino is responsible for character design.

Four Knights of the Apocalypse is based on the manga of the same name by Nakaba Suzuki, who also wrote The Seven Deadly Sins. The anime debuted on October 8, 2023, and will consist of 24 episodes in the first season, with a new episode airing each week. All the information regarding Four Knights of the Apocalypse season 1 episode 8 is provided here.

Four Knights of the Apocalypse season 1 episode 8 release date and timings

On October 29, 2023, at 4:30 pm JST, TBS and its nationwide network of 28 stations will broadcast Four Knights of the Apocalypse season 1 episode 8, titled ‘Young Heroes.’ Additionally, the same is available for viewing on Crunchyroll and Funimation.

The release timings of Four Knights of the Apocalypse season 1 episode 8 for different regions are as follows:

Japanese Standard Time Sunday, December 3 4:30 pm Pacific Standard Time Saturday, December 2 11:30 pm Central Standard Time Sunday, December 3 1:30 am Eastern Standard Time Sunday, December 3 2:30 am Greenwich Mean Time Sunday, December 3 7:30 am Indian Standard Time Sunday, December 3 1:00 pm Central European Time Sunday, December 3 8:30 am Australian Central Time Sunday, December 3 6:00 pm Philippines time Sunday, December 3 3:30 pm

Recap of Four Knights of the Apocalypse season 1 episode 7

The previous episode witnessed Percival’s battle with Ironside, who tries to use the ‘coffin of eternal darkness’ to wipe out the population of Sistana. Ironside utterly annihilates Percival, who is on the verge of passing away with no pulse on him. However, the cries of his friends pulled Percival back from the clutches of death. Percival can unlock and utilize his magic’s potential with the hope of the people who stand by him and believe in him.

What to expect in Four Knights of the Apocalypse season 1 episode 8

As the titular name suggests, the upcoming episode will most likely present an epic battle between the young heroes and Ironside. Percival, along with Anne, Nasiens, and Donny, who came back despite being scared because of his trust in Percival, will have to stand together and stop Ironside if they wish to rescue Sistana and its people. With Percival back as strong as ever, the audience might get a chance to witness more of his unusual abilities.

Fans of the fantasy and adventure genres, and those who have enjoyed The Seven Deadly Sins should not miss watching Four Knights of the Apocalypse as it encapsulates an engrossing plot, compelling characters, gorgeous animation, and exciting action.

Fans won't be let down by the exciting and poignant episode of Four Knights of the Apocalypse Season 1 Episode 8. As Percival faces his greatest foe, the episode will also highlight his personal growth while exploring themes of friendship, family, and destiny.

