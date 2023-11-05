Where to watch the Four Knights of the Apocalypse anime? Streaming details explored

The highly anticipated The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse anime series is on the horizon, and fans of The Seven Deadly Sins franchise are eager to know where to catch this exciting new sequel. The series is exclusively available on Netflix and premiered in October 2023.

The story follows Percival's 16th birthday. Varghese is fatally wounded by a knight in red armor who seeks to prevent the coming of four prophesied individuals known as the Four Knights of the Apocalypse, who wish to start a new holy war. The series is currently on air and getting a massive response from fans.

All the details about the Four Knights of the Apocalypse anime

Streaming on Netflix

Percival from Four Knights of the Apocalypse anime (Image via Telecom Animation Film)

Netflix is a popular choice for anime fans worldwide. It is where people will watch Four Knights of the Apocalypse anime­. The company obtained exclusive­ global rights to stream this series. So, fans from all over can enjoy the anime­ once it starts showing in Japan.

Simulcast Model

TV Tokyo in Japan is set to premie­re the anime soon. After its debut, Netflix will follow its reliable­ simulcast method. This process makes new episodes available on Ne­tflix shortly after it's aired in Japan. The same approach has worked well with earlier anime titles released on Netflix, ensuring that viewers can stay up-to-date with the latest developments.

Physical Copies on Blu-ray/DVD

In addition to streaming, Four Knights of the Apocalypse anime will be accessible through physical copies on Blu-ray and DVD. This is excellent news for collectors and fans who prefer to own a physical copy of their favorite series. Retailers like Amazon and Right Stuf Anime will offer pre-orders for the Blu-ray releases.

What to Expect from the Anime

Four Knights of the Apocalypse anime is an adaptation of the manga series by Nakaba Suzuki and serves as a sequel to The Seven Deadly Sins. Set several years after the events of its predecessor, the series introduces a new cast of characters destined for adventure.

The story revolves around Percival, a young man who discovers he is the grandson of Meliodas, the formidable Dragon Sin of Wrath. Percival's journey unfolds as he joins the Four Knights of the Apocalypse and trains with the Holy Knights. However, a looming threat casts a shadow over the kingdom of Liones.

Alongside Percival, the anime introduces other Knights of the Apocalypse, including the ironside warrior Lancelot, the gentle giant Tristan, and the powerful mage Isolde. For fans of the original series, beloved characters like Elizabeth Liones and Meliodas will also return, bridging the gap between the two series.

Four Knights of the Apocalypse anime promises epic action sequences, mythical creatures, and a magical world. It offers an enticing blend of new characters and familiar faces, making it an exciting next chapter in the Seven Deadly Sins saga.

As we anticipate the premiere in October, stay tuned for the official trailer and opening theme song, which will likely be revealed closer to the release date. Fans of The Seven Deadly Sins can look forward to experiencing the next adventure in this captivating world on Netflix later this year.

Final Thoughts

Four Knights of the Apocalypse is a highly anticipated addition to The Seven Deadly Sins franchise. With its availability on Netflix and the promise of a captivating storyline, fans worldwide can soon immerse themselves in this thrilling sequel. Stay tuned for an unforgettable journey filled with action, magic, and the enduring spirit of adventure.

