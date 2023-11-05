Attack on Titan final episode: Eren's true motivation is revealed as the story comes to a bittersweet end

Attack on Titan, that aired with the mighty slam of the Colossal Titan well over a decade ago, has finally aired its finale on November 4, 2023. With well over an hour of action, nail-biting suspense, and enough emotionally riveting moments, the finale can fill an entire book.

The finale picked up right where part three of Attack on Titan: The Final Chapter ended, with the Scout Regiment racing to prevent any more destruction from The Rumbling. They had quite the fight ahead of them, and Eren wasn't making it easy at all.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the recently released Attack on Titan series finale. All opinions are exclusive to the author.

Attack on Titan's finale leaves a Titan-sized, bittersweet hole in its wake

A battle on the Attack Titan

After a hard landing, the Scouts began fighting like crazy to deny Eren any further ground. It was a mad cluster of a brawl, with Titans and ODM's gear and bone fragments flying all over the place. Since their first plan to hot drop down and destroy Zeke didn't work, the second plan was have Armin go full Colossal Titan and blow up the massive bone structure to lure both Eren and Zeke out.

That plan stalled out when the past generations of the Nine Titan users came in and captured Armin. This presented more than one problem, as it meant the Scouts would be overwhelmed by an unlimited amount of copies of the Nine. Even Levi said he wouldn't go into that mess in his peak condition, and that's saying a lot.

The plan was further derailed when Pieck tried to destroy Eren's neck using all of their high yield explosives and was gutted by a copy of the War Hammer Titan. The plan shifted to rescuing Armin, but the situation deteriorated fast as Jean and Reiner were hanging by threads. Their ODM gear jammed, and everyone was being overwhelmed by the seemingly endless horde.

Returns, reprieves, and resolves

Relief came when Falco, Gabi, and Annie arrived at the battlefield atop Falco. Long story short, Falco's Titan transformation sprouted wings and was used to fly at top speed to the battlefield. They ended up rescuing the Scouts, though they did sink the Azumabito boat to attempt that experiment.

This gave everyone a temporary repireve and time to organze a plan. Levi came up with a twofold plan - one group saves Armin, while the other saves Pieck and tries to blow Eren's nape. They planned to attack the skull and tailbone simultaneously, dividing the seemingly infinite forces and succeed.

The problem, however, was everyone's resolve had been shaken at that point. Mikasa was especially shook at the idea of having to kill Eren, though Annie helped her by telling her to focus on rescuing Armin. Levi even began having his own crisis about whether any of their struggle was worth it but soon squashed those doubts himself.

Aid from The Paths

The fights outside were already bad enough without seeing Armin cursing himself while trying to move. Armin struggled his way to The Paths, seeing the horror around the world as the Colossal Titans stomped ceaselessly on everything and everyone, everywhere.

Within the Paths, Armin and Zeke debated about the purpose of life in Attack on Titan - the struggle to multiply vs survival. The Paths are a place where Death has no dominion, and The Founder Ymir cannot die and is on Eren's side. Zeke fully bought into the nihilism, the idea that nothing matters except death and being set free from the burdens and tyranny of life.

Armin, on the other hand, rejects that idea outright. He chooses to focus on precious things, even the little things like dead leaves in the wind. Zeke begins to turn himself around as well, seeing the precious thing as a baseball. This convinces Zeke to aid the resistance by awakening the Eldians he could to aid them and allowing Levi to kill him.

That monumental effort, combined with Eren's nape exploding from team 1's efforts and then Armin transforming on top of him stopped The Rumbling. Everyone got to celebrate, if only for a moment, which is rare in Attack on Titan.

One final gambit, one last push, one final fight

Although they stopped the Rumbling, the fight wasn't done. The Source of All Living Matter, a massive anomolous being resembling a centipede, managed to somehow survive all of that and turned all the remaining people atop the hilltop into Titans for its final push toward Eren.

Eren himself was not going out quietly either, having reformed in a lankier version of his Attack Titan form. Frustrated, worn out, and starting to buckle, the remaining Scouts gave one final push to stop the insanity that never seemed to cease or give them a break.

With Reiner, Pieck, and Annie being overwhelmed stopping the anomaly, Armin, Falco, Levi, and Mikasa pushed toward and through the Attack Titan and decapitated Eren. The threat was finally eliminated, and the Founder Ymir even smiled as Eren was stopped.

Final words from Eren

As Attack on Titan's protagonist, Eren had final words to share with Mikasa and Armin in the Paths. The first was a hallucination of sorts, thanks to Ymir, where Mikasa and Eren left prior to the Paradis invasion, in the Paths, all for him to tell Mikasa to forget about him, to move on, and continue her life and find someone else.

The second was revealed to be a flashback of Armin and Eren, who were going through their childhoods to their current selves. They talk about everything, from the things he's going to do to his motivations. Simply put, Eren did everything for his friends and was never in control since that fateful night he was captured by the Reiss family.

After punching Eren in the face, Armin helps Eren see that life finds a way and always will. He understands that even if things are bad or awful, they'll meet again. Armin and the others had their memories erased and now restored and the Power of the Titans gone from the world.

As a bonus, one of the other side effects was finding out why the Founder Ymir went as far as she did. It was, much like Eren's actions, out of love for King Fritz. Ymir was thankful, however, for being freed of 2,000 years of oppression that Mikasa freed her from. With her gone, the Titans are gone from the world.

Hatreds cast aside

Just as Armin stood up in front of a bunch of blades and cannons and made a bold case for Eren's survival back in Attack on Titan's beginning, so too did Armin stand up against the remaining armed Marleyans that threatened to gun down everyone at the end of the story. Fans recognized this moment as a poetic call back for Armin.

Earlier on the conflict, the Marleyans stopped fighting when their CO emptied his pistol into the air. This was after an intense standoff with armed Eldians and Marleyans blaming each other for the disastrous events unfolding. Fortunately, they put their differences aside when the world was in danger, as was promised earlier on in Attack on Titan's final chapters.

The old hatreds between Eldia and Marley weren't going to vanish in an instant. The Jaegerists continued to gather strength, but their hatred was countered by Historia's words and the rest of the Scouts becoming ambassadors to the world. It wasn't an easy job, but one that needed doing.

The point of rejecting the pointless cycle of revenge and hate has been shown repeatedly in Attack on Titan from Gabi's story of having to let go of her hatred, to Reiner's story of coming to terms with a previously dehumanized enemy. The fact that one of the final Marleyan officers were able to let go was a culmination of all this.

Can there be peace?

The aforementioned Scouts becoming heroes and ambassadors is showcased in a three-year time skip that likewise showcases just where everyone went after the war ended. An anime-only scene shows Gabi and Falco healing and repairing the land, helping to plant trees even near the massive footprints left in the Colossal Titans' wake.

The point of the ending, of the elongated and better structured and worded scenes is to emphasize the point of Attack on Titan - the importance of lasting peace and the futility of violence and following the "sins of the father" ideology. The heroes are able to successfully negotiate for peace, especially after seeing their compatriots' ghosts one last time.

The epilogue is far better worded, far better structured, and packs more of a punch then the original Attack on Titan manga did. Everything from the Scouts being peace advocates to Levi giving candy out, to Mikasa visiting Eren's grave and being buried alongside him packs more weight in anime form.

Hundreds, if not thousands, of years of peace on Paradis are secured before retaliation. Even then, that's so far removed from Eren and company that it's not logical to attribute it to them. The heroes are able to have families and rest in peace.

The music and sound design

A lot can be said for the absolutely stellar voice acting and the animation that Studio Mappa brought to the table. However, one particular highlight has to go to the sound design that helped set the mood of particular scenes. The Attack on Titan theme playing in orchestral and then full lyrical glory during the fighting is sublime.

The other bit of great sound design is one scene that ought to be highlighted regardless. As the Colossal Titans rampage on humanity, the mass of humanity being shoved off cliffs and into the ocean is broken by focusing on a mother and her baby. The mother unfortunately dies, but the baby is helped up by the crowd.

The scene is utterly quiet and colorless except for the baby crying and the baby in red being held up in an attempt to save even one life. The sound being absent except for the baby's cries makes the sound coming back that much more impactful, and much more harrowing when animated.

It goes to show that simply reading a moment on a page doesn't convey the same emotion as seeing it in motion, with the addition of the sound adding suspense and getting people invested a lot better.

Final thoughts

Attack on Titan's finale is an amazing, tearjerking, and bittersweet ending to an anime that started over a decade ago. It will probably live on as a better conlusion then the controversial manga version of the ending. Seeing as Hajime Isayama helped iron out the flaws with the original manga, it's safe to say Attack on Titan's finale works better as an anime.

Above all else, Attack on Titan's finale felt like a labor of love when taken together as a massive whole. The series that began with the Colossal Titan destroying Wall Maria ends with the repairing process, work needing to be done in the aftermath of plenty of death, and the idea that peace can prevail even in the darkest of times.

