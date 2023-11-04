Attack on Titan final episode's anime original scene is not what anyone expected (and that makes it better)

The Attack on Titan final episode has arrived and there were always going to be debates online about possible changes for the series' conclusion. Most anime fans know that the original ending in Hajime Isayama's manga received a lot of criticism for how it concluded, so most people were expecting the anime to improve this situation and add new elements.

Isayama seemed to agree with that notion since he was heavily involved in the Attack on Titan final episode, pushing the MAPPA staff to their best. The last moments of the anime have shown a couple of new scenes that were not in the manga and have added to the series' overall message.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Attack on Titan final episode and the series as a whole.

The Attack on Titan final episode surprised fans with an anime-only scene they were not expecting

The Attack on Titan final episode was tasked with living up to people's expectations and finding a way to fix what many considered to be a bad ending in the manga. While time will tell if this episode will go down as a great one, there is a new scene that symbolizes a lot of the story's themes and the message it tries to convey.

It's no secret that Attack on Titan is a very grim story, with a lot of death, chaos, cynical views, and even characters attempting to justify genocide. However, one of the final scenes, featuring Falco and Gabi planting new trees, while very simple and straightforward, says a lot about what the series was trying to convey.

After the chaos and everything Eren had done, there was now room for peace, growth, and moving on from the darkness that had filled their lives. While it took a lot to reach that point, it shows what people were always fighting for: to have the chance to live better lives and to ensure that future generations don't have to endure what they went through.

All of this is symbolized through Gabi and Falco's anime original scene and is a nice touch by MAPPA and Isayama.

The overall legacy of the series

The Attack on Titan final episode has, of course, put a lot of people in a nostalgic mood and it makes a lot of sense. The anime has been around for almost a decade and it was part of a lot of people's lives.

The success of this series proved that there was room for darker, more cynical stories in the medium to have commercial success and the anime was an even greater example of that perspective.

The Attack on Titan anime pushed the industry further in terms of animation, demonstrating that studios needed to raise the standards in terms of performance. This is possibly why MAPPA took so long with the anime: to not only get the most out of it from a marketing perspective but also to make sure that the final product was good enough.

The Attack on Titan final episode is a major milestone in this anime's history and the new scene has only added to the experience. It reinforces Isayama's message of how evil war is and how people should strive for peace not only for those who live today but also for future generations.

