Boruto two Blue Vortex: Is Orochimaru still relevant post-timeskip? Explored

Boruto Two Blue Vortex continues the narrative post-timeskip, prioritizing character growth for Boruto while sidelining figures like Sasuke. However, the notable absence of fan-favorite character Orochimaru is conspicuous, especially since he is inarguably one of the most fan-favourite characters of the series.

Despite Orochimaru's intellect and resourcefulness, his complete omission post-timeskip has sparked concerns among fans, prompting speculation about his potential return and significance in the ongoing storyline.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Boruto Two Blue Vortex series.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex: Orochimaru's irrelevancy might be foreshadowing his major role in the narrative

Orochimaru as shown in the Boruto series (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Orochimaru was one of the most recurring and relevant characters throughout the entirety of the Naruto series as well as the Naruto Shippuden series. He mainly took on the role of a recurring antagonist and later became one of the key players during the 4th Great Shinobi War. The Boruto series saw him turn over a new leaf and enter a somewhat passive and neutral role.

Orochimaru only appeared throughout the early parts of the Boruto series in order to serve as the character introduction to Mitsuki. Although he had a few appearances throughout the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations series, he was not seen or even mentioned during the Boruto Two Blue Vortex series, which has given rise to fan concerns around this fan-favorite character.

Mitsuki as shown in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The absence and rather irrelevance of his character has given sparked fan theories around Orochimaru's whereabouts and his further role in the story, that might or might not come to fruition. Many fans have taken notice how the Karma seal that essentially serves as a form or seed or a means of reincarnation for the Otsutsukis is eerily similar to Orochimaru's cursed seals which were introduced in the Naruto series.

Similar to the Karma seals, his cursed seals take the form of a mark on a potential "Vessel," and give power-ups to their bearers.

Cursed marks also contain slivers of his consciousness which allow a form of reincarnation for him - all of this combined makes the cursed marks eerily similar to the Karma seals.

Orochimaru and Mitsuki as shown in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

This has led fans to believe the cursed marks were an early attempt at making his own version of the Karma seal. Many fans have also mentioned that he might actually later become the key player behind solving the issues around the Karma seals. But as it currently stands, Orochimaru is not directly relevant in Boruto Two Blue Vortex.

In Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 7's conclusion, Mitsuki begins questioning reality, sparking speculation among fans. This could potentially lead him to seek counsel from Orochimaru, hinting at a resurgence of relevance for the enigmatic character. Such a development would undoubtedly captivate fans who are eagerly anticipating his return.

Final Thoughts

Boruto Two Blue Vortex currently has 7 chapters, with chapter 8 scheduled for March 20, 2024. As suggested by the fan theories, the irrelevancy of Orochimaru in the present narrative might actually be a setup for his potential return to the main plot.