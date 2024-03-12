Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 8: Jura might become the reason for a Boruto and Kawaki team-up

Boruto and Kawaki are once again the topic of discussion among fans of the series, and Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 8 is anticipated to be quite entertaining to read for a multitude of reasons. Further, Jura's decision to attack Konohagakure could lead to a couple of interesting events.

One of them is a potential Boruto and Kawaki team up, which fans are excited about. At the time of writing, they're sworn enemies and one of them intends to kill the other in order to protect Naruto Uzumaki and the rest of the village.

In fact, Kawaki had made his intentions quite clear with Naruto, which was why he was forced to seal him and Hinata in Daikokuten in order to avoid interference. However, Jura's assault could potentially make Boruto and Kawaki join hands for a brief period of time.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga chapters.

Boruto and Kawaki could potentially team up against Jura

Jura as seen in the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga series (Image via Shueisha/Masashi Kishimoto and Mikio Ikemoto)

Jura will be a significant character in the upcoming chapters of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex. He and the other Divine Tree entities were introduced as potential threats to the village. Furthermore, each of these aforementioned entities has chosen a target, and Jura's target is none other than Naruto Uzumaki.

Since this is the case, he will most likely seek Kawaki. This alone has created the possibility of various events occurring, the most exciting of which is Naruto and Hinata being released from the Daikokuten. However, Kawaki would do everything in his power to stop that from happening.

In fact, he could go to the extent of potentially accepting help from Boruto as well. Interestingly, Kawaki isn't the person to go around asking for help. However, there is a slight chance that he will not refuse help if Boruto offers it. Their fight will be put on hold since they will prioritize the safety of the village.

Meanwhile, fans don't really know just how strong Jura is. That being said, one can expect him to be considerably stronger. Furthermore, other Divine Tree entities could potentially join this fight, forcing Boruto and Kawaki to team up against them.

Boruto and Kawaki as seen in the manga series (Image via Shueisha/Masashi Kishimoto and Mikio Ikemoto)

This would also be the perfect time for the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga to showcase Kawaki's fighting abilities. The likes of Code are no longer a threat to the protagonist. Therefore, we can expect a significant boost in Kawaki's abilities as well, since he has trained relentlessly over the past few years.

Aside from the fighting sequence, the upcoming Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga could potentially reveal information about Kawaki’s eye as well. This is a topic that has been shrouded in mystery.

Owing to the sheer number of exciting events that could take place in chapter 8, the entire fanbase is waiting with bated breath. Despite all the differences, fans hope to see Boruto and Kawaki unite one last time against an enemy that threatens to kill some of the most important people in their lives.

