Naruto Shippuden: Did Pierrot ruin the 4th Great Ninja War in the anime? Explained

Naruto Shippuden anime released its final episode back on Mar. 23, 2017, Nevertheless, it still manages to remain fresh in the minds of fans as they go back to it to witness its greatness, especially the story around The Fourth Shinobi World War story arc.

That said, not many fans are happy with how Studio Pierrot treated the story arc. They wished that some other studio would pick up the anime and produce it all over again just so they could watch the war arc adapted properly. But did Studio Pierrot really ruin the 4th Great Ninja War in Naruto Shippuden?

Did Studio Pierrot ruin the 4th Great Ninja War in Naruto Shippuden anime?

Obito Uchiha as seen in the anime and manga (Image via Sportskeeda/X)

While Studio Pierrot did not ruin the 4th Great Ninja War in Naruto Shippuden anime, they did end up making some poor decisions when it came to the production.

Firstly, as pointed out by several fans, despite its good overall work, Studio Pierrot failed at animating several crucial scenes in the best way possible. As evident from above, Studio Pierrot failed to capture certain emotions when producing the anime. The particular panel from above saw Obito Uchiha look back in despair. However, the anime still from the same scene projected that Obito was feeling indifferent.

The four Hokage after they got reanimated (Image via Studio Pierrot)

This comparison proved that Pierrot did not put enough time and effort into capturing certain scenes in the best way possible. Hence, when compared to the manga series by Masashi Kishimoto, one could say that Pierrot ruined fans' opportunity to witness the anime in the best way possible.

That said, there are some fans who defend Studio Pierrot for the arc as there were several important scenes that they needed to adapt as part of the anime. Hence, they were bound to make mistakes or fall short in certain scenes.

Madara Uchiha attacked by Black Zetsu in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Even if fans were to ignore the animation aspect of the Naruto Shippuden anime, several fans have problems with its pacing. Despite the fact that the war arc began in episode 222, it only ended later in episode 479. This means that the war arc was stretched for around 250 episodes.

While 250 is quite a huge number of episodes, fans would have enjoyed it if it was paced well and the story was interesting. Unfortunately, Studio Pierrot decided to adapt a total of 18 filler story arcs during the war arc, ruining fans' overall interest in the anime.

Mecha Naruto as seen in Naruto Shippuden anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Hence, it would not be false to say that Studio Pierrot ruined the Fourth Great Ninja War ever so slightly. Nevertheless, the majority of the scenes in the anime that were adapted from the manga did receive praise from the fans.

Thus, one can conclude that Studio Pierrot could have done a great job in adapting the war arc in Naruto Shippuden. Unfortunately, the studio's pacing in animating the arc left them with less source material, forcing them to animate numerous filler story arcs.