Why did Boruto Stop Shikamaru from revealing the truth in Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 7? Explained

Prior to its release, Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 7 circulated online, generating anticipation among fans since chapter 6 ended on a massive cliffhanger. In the previous chapter, Mitsuki was seen pursuing Boruto with the intent to kill him, and the spoilers for chapter 7 revealed a string of interesting events.

Among the aforementioned events, there was one that stood out. Those who have been reading the Two Blue Vortex manga chapters know that Shikamaru was suspicious of his memories being altered. He noticed that the events that took place and his memories weren’t aligned, which raised suspicions in the first place.

As per the spoilers from Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 7, it seems that the protagonist has revealed the truth to Shikamaru. But, why did he stop Shikamaru from revealing this information to the rest of the village? In order to understand this, we must take a closer look at the spoilers from Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 7 and understand Kawaki’s personality.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the Two Blue Vortex manga chapters. It also contains spoilers from the aforementioned unreleased chapter.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 7 spoilers: Understanding why Boruto stopped Shikamaru from revealing the truth

Before we get into the topic, it is important to understand just how far Kawaki went to achieve his goals. Before the time skip, Kawaki succeeded in trapping both Naruto Uzumaki and Hinata Hyuga in a dimension where time doesn’t pass. Since he did that, the Konohagakure village assumed that he managed to kill the Seventh Hokage.

Consequently, Kawaki became a fugitive and was on the run until he ran into Eida. Since she was infatuated with Kawaki, she used her Omnipotence ability to alter the memories of the entire village. She then swapped Kawaki and Boruto’s places, which forced the latter to flee the village.

Coming back to the Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 7 spoilers, Boruto informed Shikamaru of the truth about Naruto and the effect of Omnipotence. But he also advised Shikamaru not to reveal the information to the rest of the village. Why did Boruto stop Shikamaru from revealing this information?

This is because Kawaki is the type of person who would act rashly in such situations. The spoilers from Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 7 also highlighted Boruto sharing this concern. Revealing the truth would lead to chaos and panic, with the village turning against Kawaki, causing internal struggle.

If the village turns on Kawaki, it won't dissuade him from his goal to kill Boruto, potentially resulting in unnecessary casualties. Based on what we saw from the Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 7 spoilers, it’s apparent that Boruto and Shikamaru plan on taking the covert route. Boruto also seems to be concerned since he doesn’t particularly know how to handle this situation. However, with Shikamaru on his side, the duo would be able to strategize and find a way to handle it.

