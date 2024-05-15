Fans begin Boruto vs. Sarada powerscaling even before Two Blue Vortex chapter 10's release

With Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 10 soon to be released, the manga series has released a sneak peek preview that has the fans beginning a Boruto vs. Sarada power scaling argument.

Boruto fans had pretty much agreed that the series protagonist was the strongest shinobi in the series right now. That's when the new sneak peek preview illustration featuring Sarada and Hidari led fans to think otherwise.

The previous chapter saw Boruto returning to Hidden Leaf Village to fight the God Trees, but he was interrupted by Kawaki. As for Sarada, she could be seen heading toward the God Trees' location with Sumire.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Boruto vs. Sarada: Why have fans begun the power scaling war?

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 10 is set to be released on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. However, a week before its release, the manga series released a sneak peek preview illustration from the upcoming chapter.

In the sneak peek preview, God Tree Hidari attacked his target, Sarada Uchiha. The illustration made it clear that in the next chapter, Sarada will confront the God Tree based on her father, Sasuke Uchiha.

Hidari, as seen in the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga (Image via Shueisha)

However, fans noted how Sarada dodged Hidari's Chidori despite the God Tree seemingly attacking her from her rear. Thus, some fans began Boruto vs. Sarada power scaling, saying that Sarada might be faster than Boruto because Boruto was not able to dodge Hidari.

Instead, fans saw the shinobi countering Hidari's attack with his Rasengan. This led to the Boruto vs. Sarada power scaling battle on X.

How fans reacted to the Boruto vs. Sarada speed comparison

Right after the original creator of the post "Boruto vs. Sarada" made the argument, they tried to make people understand his point. @borutoconspirer never said that Boruto was stronger than Sarada. What they meant to say was that Sarada was faster than Boruto.

Sarada Uchiha as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga (Image via Shueisha)

Hence, the Boruto vs. Sarada argument did make sense. Minato Namikaze was faster than Hashirama Senju, but he was nowhere close to the first Hokage in strength.

Nevertheless, the majority of fans did not agree with the power scaling. As per them, Boruto dodging Hidari's claw and nullifying his Chidori with Rasengan proved that he was faster than Sarada.

"Bruh boruto just dodged Hidari's blade and he quickly nullified his Chidori too," one fan said.

Meanwhile, other fans believed that the power scaling in the series did not make sense. This is because there was no way Sarada, with a three-tomoe sharingan, could dodge an attack from the God Tree that was a clone of possibly the greatest Chidori user, Sasuke Uchiha.

"How can she dodge a sneak attack from a ten tails which is a replica of Sasuke while only using her Sharingan, not even a mangekyo, another fan added.

Boruto as seen in the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga (Image via Shueisha)

Other fans reminded the original creator of the post that Sarada used Sharingan during the event. Hence, she is likely not faster than Boruto but received help from her dojutsu to make a quick decision.

"Bro forgot what the sharingan does," another said.

