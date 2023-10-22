Boruto turns into Naruto with Planetary Rasengan

With the release of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 3, the manga series has finally explained how the protagonist's new jutsu Rasengan Uzuhiko worked. When it was first introduced, fans began speculating different theories about the same. However, the jutsu ended up being more overpowered than anyone had speculated, even surpassing any jutsu by his father, Naruto.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga storylines take place three years after the end of the original series. After Kawaki got Eida to reverse his role with his adoptive brother, the protagonist had to end up leaving the village. Sasuke Uchiha joined him, alongside whom Boruta trained, mastering his new technique.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Boruto creates his own Planetary Rasengan

The latest manga chapter opened with the protagonist activating the Rasengan Uzuhiko. However, unlike other ninjutsu that are generally visible, the new jutsu seemingly only created a wind that coiled around the user's body. Upon trying to hit him with the same, the Black Karma user happened to be stopped by Code.

However, the jutsu did not stop there as it started coiling around Code's arm. The White Karma user ignored the move and tried attacking his opponent, but ended up missing every time. Just then, Boruto executed his attack on Code, launching him a few meters away.

While the jutsu user was surprised that Code could stand, the White Karma user fell down soon enough. He had become disoriented and had trouble even standing upright. That's when Boruto began explaining his new jutsu.

As per the protagonist, Rasengan Uzuhiko made use of the planet's chakra, i.e., its rotation. This meant that the power that was rushing through Code's body was never going to dissipate, similar to how the Earth's rotation never stops. He also added that the jutsu was semi-permanent because the damage would continue until the planet would stop spinning. However, Code was set to die way sooner than that.

That said, there was one way the jutsu could be stopped, i.e., by the user itself. Hence, it is very clear that the protagonist's new jutsu is very overpowered. To think that an opponent is bound to die upon being hit by it is unfathomable.

Thus, considering how Rasengan Uzuhiko makes use of the planet's chakra, it is no less than a "Planetary Rasengan." This is unlike Naruto Uzumaki's jutsu with the same name as it simply looked like a planet with moons revolving around.

Moreover, Boruto's jutsu has a higher efficacy rate and is completely different than any that has been featured in the anime. That said, it has only been introduced in the manga. Thus, there remains a possibility that it has some side effects or limits present.

However, until any such side effects are introduced, there is no doubt that Boruto's Rasengan Uzuhiko surpasses every jutsu in the franchise.

