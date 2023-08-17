Does Naruto die in Boruto -Two Blue Vortex- chapter 1? Status Explained

The spoilers for Boruto -Two Blue Vortex- manga have finally dropped. With that, the manga saw the return of several characters. Additionally, fans got to see their new character designs and how they evolved during the time skip. However, one new update shocked fans as Shikamaru seemingly became the new Hokage.

Given that Naruto Uzumaki was the Seventh Hokage in the manga's part 1, it came as a shock to fans to see that the Hidden Leaf Village nominated a new head. It led fans to wonder if Naruto died in Boruto -Two Blue Vortex- manga chapter 1.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Boruto -Two Blue Vortex- manga chapter 1.

Boruto -Two Blue Vortex: Does Naruto die in Boruto's sequel series?

Kawaki sending Naruto and Hinata to another dimension (Image via Shueisha)

No, Naruto Uzumaki does not die in Boruto -Two Blue Vortex- chapter 1. As seen in the manga's previous part, Kawaki puts Naruto and his wife Hinata in another dimension using his space-time ninjutsu called Kāma Rift. With this, he sent both of them to a dimension where time does not pass. Hence, both Naruto and Hinata are still alive in the sequel manga.

It was also revealed by the spoilers from the first chapter that Kawaki entered the dimension, where he transported and imprisoned Naruto and Hinata. Both of them seem unharmed, as it seems evident that Kawaki regularly kept an eye on them.

Even at the beginning of Boruto Part 1, when Kawaki and Boruto were fighting at Hokage Rock, Kawaki can be seen telling Boruto that he was going to send him to where the Seventh Hokage was located. It's possible that this is a hint that Naruto does not die and that he is set to remain in the alternate dimension at least until Boruto and Kawaki face each other on Hokage Rock.

Considering that Boruto -Two Blue Vortex- manga is only set to officially begin on Monday, fans can expect it to take quite some time till we reach the fight between Boruto and Kawaki. It effectively means that Naruto Uzumaki could end up not appearing in the manga until it is close to its end. Hence, fans should not expect Naruto to make a return anytime soon in the series.

Why did Kawaki seal Naruto and Hinata in another dimension?

Kawaki as seen in the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Kawaki loved the Seventh Hokage and did not want him to be harmed in any way. Hence, when he learned that Momoshiki Otsutsuki had begun to speak to Boruto mentally, he believed that Otsutsuki would take control over Boruto and possibly hurt Naruto. Thus, Kawaki took it upon himself to kill Boruto and protect the Seventh Hokage.

That said, Kawaki was certain that Naruto would not allow him to do that to his child. Thus, Kawaki was left with one choice, which was to seal away Naruto and Hinata. Following that, he planned to kill Boruto and bring Naruto and Hinata back to their dimension.

While he knew that the Seventh Hokage and his wife would not forgive him for his sin, he was willing to take that action to save Naruto and protect the Hidden Leaf Village.

