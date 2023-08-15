Hidden details in Naruto's most epic clash gives new meaning to Sasuke's tragedy

While it has been a few years since the Naruto Shippuden anime came to an end, one minor detail in the final clash between Naruto and Sasuke left fans bewildered and sad about the latter's tragedy. Despite the fact that Sasuke had friends in the past, following his time away from the village, only one person supported him.

The final clash between Naruto and Sasuke saw the protagonist waste time trying to bring his friend back to the Hidden Leaf Village. Meanwhile, Sasuke wanted to defeat his friend, become the Hokage of the Hidden Leaf Village, and bring about a revolution. Thus, both faced each other with everything, aiming to overpower the other.

Naruto and Sasuke's epic clash revealed the deuteragonist's loneliness

After the Fourth Great Ninja War, Naruto and Sasuke went to the Valley of the End to fight each other. At the end of the fight, both characters launched themselves toward each other with their signature jutsu, trying to take the other one down. During this point in the fight, as Naruto began to activate his Rasengan, fans could see the hands of several other characters hovering over his arm.

Evidently, the hands were those of Naruto's friends and family, who supported him and helped the protagonist produce the attack. Starting from Jiraiya, Minato, Kushina, Ino, Shikamaru, Choji, Hinata, Kiba, Shino, Neji, Tenten, Guy, Rock Lee, The Five Kage, Killer B, Iruka, Konohamaru, Hiruzen, Sai, Yamato, Obito, Kakashi, and Sakura, everyone's hands were seen.

However, in comparison to the characters that backed the protagonist, Sasuke's situation appeared tragic. Despite the fact that Sasuke worked with several people in the past, the only person's hand that appeared to support Sasuke was that of his older brother, Itachi Uchiha.

This revealed how lonely Sasuke was. While his friends did want him to return to the Hidden Leaf Village, Sasuke did not consider them to be his supporters. As for Itachi, Sasuke only found out that his older brother loved him after he killed him. Therefore, he himself happened to kill the only person he perceived as his supporter.

How fans reacted to the scene

Many fans were moved by watching the scene again. Given that the episode aired more than half a decade ago, several fans had forgotten the battle scene's impact. Hence, they praised the series mangaka, Masashi Kishimoto, for adding such minute details that helped bring the story together.

They sympathized with Sasuke, given that he was alone the entire time. While both Naruto and Sasuke were quite lonely from the beginning, the latter was consumed by his need for revenge, which led him down a lonely and sad path.

That said, not every fan was in favor of Sasuke, as he had become a threat to the entire Shinobi world. He killed several people and tried to kidnap Killer B, all of which together led him to be labeled a terrorist. Thus, Sasuke ending up alone did not surprise some fans.

Meanwhile, other fans praised Itachi Uchiha for being the best older brother. From the very beginning, Itachi sacrificed everything to protect his brother. This included accepting the mission to annihilate his entire clan. This led to Sasuke wanting to take revenge on his older brother. However, Itachi meant for this to happen so that his younger brother could get stronger.

