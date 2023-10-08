Sarada vs Shishui storms Boruto fandom ahead of Two Blue Vortex chapter 3

Chapter 3 of Boruto Two Blue Vortex is set to be released on October 19, 2023. The fandom is buzzing with passionate debates, with Sarada Uchiha at the center of the discussion. Fans on Twitter are questioning her position within the prestigious Uchiha clan and expressing concerns about whether she lives up to the standards set by her predecessors.
These conversations have also sparked interesting comparisons between Sarada and Shisui Uchiha, fueling intense online discussions that have been going on for quite some time now. These debates have gained quite a lot of engagement considering Sarada's huge fandom and her being one of the newest additions to the Uchiha roster.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Naruto and the Boruto manga series.
Debates around Sarada's worth as a Uchiha get reignited prior to Boruto Two Blue Vortex's chapter 3 release
As the release of chapter 3 of Boruto Two Blue Vortex approaches, passionate discussions within the fandom have arisen regarding the characters Shisui and Sarada. The focus of this lively debate centers around the perception that Sarada Uchiha falls short in comparison to her fellow Uchiha counterparts, particularly Shisui.
This scrutiny has been amplified as fans draw comparisons between Sarada's character and the formidable reputations of iconic Uchiha members such as Madara, Obito, and Itachi. Shisui, the renowned Uchiha prodigy, possessed an impressive range of abilities. He unlocked the coveted Mangekyou Sharingan and achieved the esteemed position of an Anbu Black Ops captain.
Shisui's remarkable skill reached its pinnacle with the Kotoamatsukami, a powerful Genjutsu technique. However, despite his reputation, Shisui had a surprisingly brief appearance in the series. Fans were left disappointed by Shisui's demise, which was orchestrated by Danzo. Many supporters of Shisui questioned the reasoning behind his vulnerability to a surprise attack, considering his exceptional skills.
During the debate, supporters of Sarada passionately argued that Shisui's accomplishments did not lead to satisfying character development. They felt that his heroic death lacked impact, especially compared to the high expectations created by his reputation.
Supporters of Sarada also emphasized her unique challenges, particularly the betrayal by her ally Kawaki, which added depth and emotional complexity to her character. There were strong and passionate debates between critics on both sides of the argument regarding Shisui. Those in favor of him highlighted his decisive flee-on-sight orders, emphasizing his crucial significance in Uchiha history.
However, fans of Sarada disagreed and dismissed Shisui as nothing more than a plot device. Some also argued that the two characters belong to completely different eras, circumstances, relationships, and goals. While also saying that a comparison is pointless since the characters in Boruto are much more powerful than the ones in Naruto.
Fans of Boruto have been eagerly discussing and analyzing the Naruto universe in anticipation of the release of Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 3 on October 19, 2023. The depth and complexity of these characters have sparked fervent debates among fans, creating an eager anticipation for what will unfold in the upcoming chapters.
Final Thoughts
Given the immense popularity of both Naruto and Boruto, it's inevitable that debates will arise due to the vastness of the series. However, comparing Sarada to Shisui seems fruitless, especially considering that Boruto's storyline is still unfolding in the Blue Vortex saga.
While these debates are passionate, they fail to acknowledge the character development that awaits in future chapters of Blue Vortex. Sarada is undoubtedly on track for significant growth as the series further delves into its plotlines. Her journey remains a work in progress, making these current debates merely a snapshot of what's to come.
