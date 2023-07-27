Naruto: Why did Madara never marry? The sinister reason behind his decision, explained

In Naruto, one of the most intriguing characters is Madara Uchiha, the legendary and all-powerful leader of the Uchiha Clan. The study of his ideals and philosophy makes him one of the most remarkable characters in the whole series.

As a perfectionist, Madara sought to create a world free from the horrors of war, hatred, and despair. His intention was to bring an era of peace and change the otherwise 'doomed' world. Over the years of his life, Madara strove to realize his dream and planned to cast Infinite Tsukuyomi over the Shinobis.

However, Madara was fully aware that his grand plan required time, which he didn't have. Therefore, it can be asked why Madara never chose to marry and have an heir to his grand plan. A character sketch of Madara Uchiha provides the answer to this question.

Naruto: Reasons why Madara Uchiha never saw a need for a companion in life

Being the legendary leader of the Uchiha clan, it would have made sense for Madara to have married and have an heir to the clan. In fact, this decision should have been his first priority. However, Madara never married in his life, nor had kids. There is a reason why he chose to stay unmarried and fulfill his dream by his own means.

In Naruto, Madara Uchiha was introduced as a character whose competitiveness and obsession with power were off the charts. The environment in which he grew up made him a person who valued power more than anything else.

Madara in his childhood in Naruto anime (Image via Perriot)

Having lost his brothers, including his Izuna, whom he loved more than anything else, Madara developed a deep enmity towards the Senju. Therefore, he never had any time to feel affection for any woman, since his entire being was focused on seeking revenge.

Even though Madara cherished a world without war with Hashirama, his idea of the perfect world was vastly different from the latter. In Naruto, Madara desired to be a god-like figure who could control his utopian world and ensure that harmony would never be disturbed.

On the contrary, Hashirama's version of the idyllic world was built on cooperation from other villages. From this dichotomy, it's pretty evident that Madara's personality was driven by a god complex. Madara, with such a personality, could never entrust his companion, or heir, to fulfill his dream, in his absence.

Hashirama and Madara as seen in the anime Naruto (Image via Perriot)

Had the world where Madara grew up been different, he would have felt affection for a companion. However, the death of his brothers, his disillusionment with the world, and his conflict of ideals with Hashirama Senju, everything contributed to his distrust of the world itself.

In Naruto, he desired to be a god-like figure who would control the entire world and cast a Genjutsu over them. The familial bonds of Konoha couldn't bind Madara and show him another side of the world.

Infinite Tsukoyomi as seen in the anime (Image via Pierrot)

Subconsciously, he felt that he was betraying the spirit of Izuna, his brother, whom Hashirama's brother Tobirama Senju had fatally wounded and killed. Thus, Madara started to isolate himself from others and started working on his grand plan of 'The Eye of the Moon'.

Madara Uchiha was also a merciless Shinobi. Adopting an 'end justifies the means' approach, he defected his affection for Konoha and embraced 'The Eye of the Moon' plan as his sole priority. In Naruto, he wanted to create a new world with him as its ruler. He saw himself as a savior or a Messiah and saw Obito as an extension of his own persona.

Obito as seen in Naruto anime (Image via Pierrot)

Madara was someone who could never trust anyone. His pride and self-centredness were one of the reasons why he could never grow affection for a companion. Thus, he wasn't interested in marrying and leaving a legacy.

Madara's beliefs go totally against a vision of having a family. Since he had no faith in future generations, and felt that the world was a doomed place, he didn't have any reason to get married.

If there's one person whom Madara trusted was himself. He chose Obito, who was more like a physical manifestation of Madara's will. Even then he didn't fully trust Obito, as he placed the Cursed Seal tag on his heart, in case he ever turned against Madara.

However, if a woman did exist who shared the same beliefs as Madara, then things would have been different.

Furthermore, had Madara grown up in a strikingly different environment, and shared similar beliefs to Hashirama, then perhaps, he would have found a companion in his life.

