Naruto: Why Madara was the series' most feared villain 

Madara Uchiha is one of the prime antagonists of the Naruto series. His immense strength paired with his Sharingan abilities made him a tough character to beat, making him one of the most feared villains. After being reincarnated, he showed just how far he was willing to go in order to achieve the things he aspired to.

There are certain things that the fanbase wants to know, chiefly among which is the reason that what makes Madara fearsome in the first place. One can arrive at a conclusion by understanding his behavior, personality, and actions. Let’s take a deeper dive into this topic and understand why Madara strikes fear into the heart of an average shinobi in the Naruto series.

Naruto: Reasons why Madara is one of the most feared characters in the series

1) Overall abilities

One of the prime constituents of anyone’s ability to intimidate others is their strength. In terms of raw power, jutsu prowess and endurance, Madara was unmatched. The only one who was stronger than him at that time was Hashirama Senju and he was given the title, “God of Shinobi.” When Obito carried out Madara’s plans while assuming his identity, the five great nations were forced to join hands in order to defeat him.

He was capable of using all five nature transformations and was capable of entering Sage Mode as well. He had the ability to trap Kurama, the Nine-Tailed Beast and use Izanagi in order to make changes to reality and resurrect himself. He was one of the few characters in the Naruto series who had Eternal Mangekyou Sharingan, which allowed him to manifest a Perfect Susanoo.

He managed to develop a Rinnegan which allowed him to utilize the Six Paths technique. Following this, he also managed to seal the Ten-Tailed beast inside him, that made him one of the strongest characters in the Naruto series.

2) His personality

In the Naruto series, Madara was the type of person that solved problems through violence. Indra was a character who knew that his powers were special, and that it would allow him to accomplish anything. Madara was a reincarnation of this character and had similar beliefs. If we take a look at Hashirama, he never attempted to intimidate people around him by showing his true strength. Madara Uchiha is on the other end of this spectrum. He is someone who is proud of his powers and never hesitates to showcase it.

There are two more characteristics that made him feared in the Naruto series, being his ambition, and the sheer will he showcases to achieve his plans. He is someone who crafted a plan to achieve peace by trapping every single person on the planet in a genjutsu. For years on end, he continued to manipulate many people, and nearly managed to achieve his goal.

Final thoughts

Madara Uchiha’s strength combined with his ambition and persistence made him one of the most feared character in the Naruto series. He always believed in his powers and never hesitated to achieve the things he wanted to, despite how ludicrous it might sound to anyone. His sinister nature was amplified by the sheer scale in which he operated, thus making him one of the strongest and most terrifying villains in the series.

