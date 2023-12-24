Naruto: What makes Rasengan more powerful than Chidori? Explained

Naruto series is known for its diverse cast of characters and the powers they possess. Many characters inherit unique abilities through their bloodline, while others work hard to acquire these skills.

Chidori and Rasengan hold the top spot among other famous abilities as fan-favorite jutsu from the Naruto series. Fans have been debating for years about the clash between Naruto's Rasengan and Sasuke's Chidori, trying to determine which of these jutsus reigns supreme.

Both abilities have been passed down from prodigies of the Leaf Village, Rasengan from the Fourth Hokage, Minato Namikaze, and Chidori from the Copy Ninja Kakashi Hatake. Although both abilities are capable of causing fatal damage, Rasengan is considered superior to Chidori. However, the question remains: what makes Rasengan more powerful than Chidori?

Untangling the spiral: Why is Rasengan superior to Chidori in the Naruto series?

Rasengan and Chidori both secure top spots in the series for being more powerful than most abilities. However, both abilities are challenging to learn and nearly impossible to master. According to the series, it took three years for Minato Namikaze to master Rasengan. Acquiring an ability like Chidori isn't an easy task, as it requires an incredible amount of chakra and precision to inflict damage upon the enemy.

As far as the series' theory goes, the wind release is considered naturally stronger than the lightning release. Rasengan uses wind-type chakra. On the other hand, Chidori uses lightning nature chakra. Based on the theory and the type of chakra these Jutsu require, it can be easily concluded that Rasengan is more powerful than Chidori.

However, this fact also varies from wielder to wielder. Having Rasengan over Chidori will surely give the Rasengan wielder the upper hand. Still, if the wielder is not skilled enough or lacks the amount of chakra compared to the Lightning Style wielder, then Chidori will definitely surpass Rasengan without a doubt.

Rasengan is also considered superior to Chidori because of its ability to inflict damage in a wider area. Rasengan also causes more collateral damage to the body and messes up all the muscles and tissues of the enemy than Chidori.

Meanwhile, Chidori is a sharp and focused ability, which is best for piercing through the enemy. Chidori requires more precision as it is not a wider-range attack. Hence, it only focuses on piercing. If used properly, it can pierce through the enemy's vital spot, causing instant death.

One such reference to Rasengan being stronger than Chidori is that Rasengan causes more collateral wide-range damage than Chidori, which can be seen in the fight between Naruto and Sasuke on the rooftop. However, for the first time, Kakashi got there on time and stopped an unnecessary calamity that could have been fatal for both Naruto and Sasuke.

Furthermore, both of them hit the water tanks with their abilities. Initially, the damage caused by Chidori looked far more devastating than Rasengan's. Still, after seeing the full effect, even Sasuke was surprised and jealous at the same time, thinking about how far Naruto would go.

Although Sasuke and Naruto are both considered equals in terms of their power and the amount of chakra they both hold, it is easier to conclude that Rasengan is superior to the Chidori. However, despite being inferior to the Rasengan, Chidori is not the Jutsu that can be taken lightly, as it is still powerful enough to compete against the most formidable Jutsu and even surpass them in most scenarios.