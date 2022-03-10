10 strongest lightning release users in Naruto, ranked

Lightning Release is one of the five Nature Releases in Naruto, through which the user of this elemental nature transformation can convert their chakra into lightning. The most commonly associated individuals with this nature release are the shinobis of Hidden Cloud.

However, several other shinobis who have come from different nations in the series so far have also shown their proficiency in it. There were numerous lightning users in the Naruto franchise, but only a few of them managed to cross the mark. Here is a list that will feature 10 of the strongest lightning release users in Naruto.

Naruto characters with prowess in lightning release

10) Blue B

Blue Bee, as seen in the anime Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Blue Bee was a cherished shinobi of the Fourth Raikage, who was proficient in both Ninjutsu as well as Kenjutsu. Despite being a highly skilled Shinobi in his lifetime, Blue Bee was never able to take control over his Tailed Beast as a Jinchuriki.

It is a disappointment that his capabilities were not shown in the anime. However, after being reincarnated, he exhibited his dominance by using Lightning Release: Lariat on Killer, and that too on equal grounds.

9) Raiga Korusuki

Raiga Korusuki, as seen in the anime Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Raiga was one of the fierce Seven Ninja Swordsmen of Hidden Mist who also served as a member of Anbu for his village. With a complex personality, he was a cynical psychopath who enjoyed killing anyone in his path without any definite purpose and also used to shed tears afterward. He possessed one of the mystical swords named Kiba in his lifetime.

With his swords, he became one of the most unstoppable forces, capable of handling powerful lightning techniques with ease.

8) Kakuzu

Kakuzu, as seen in the anime Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Kakuzu was an S-Rank rogue ninja from Hidden Waterfall. He is one of those legendary individuals who sparred with the First Hokage, Hashirama Senju. He possessed the hearts of the most powerful shinobis of his village, whom he killed and deserted his village along with the five elemental natures.

One of the hearts had an affinity for lightning, through which he was able to use the Lightning Release: False Darkness. This technique was one of the deadliest as it was potent enough to pierce through rock.

7) Hiruzen Sarutobi

Hiruzen, as seen in the anime Naruto (Image via Sportskeeda)

Hiruzen was one of the strongest Hokage of Konoha, who became the second person behind Hashirama to hold the title of “God of Shinobi.” He was proficient in all basic nature releases along with the Yin and Yang Release. Hiruzen is capable of unleashing his powerful streams of lightning,

6) Killer Bee

Killer Bee, as seen in the anime Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Killer Bee is one of the strongest shinobi hailing from Hidden Cloud. Being a Jinchuriki, Bee had control over his Tailed-Beast, which he achieved by befriending it.

At a young age, he was selected by the Third Raikage to be the partner of his son, A, only because he was capable enough to perform Lightning Release: Double Lariat with A.

Bee is also able to channel his lightning release into objects, which eventually makes them a lethal weapon.

5) Fourth Raikage

Fourth Raikage, as seen in the anime Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Fourth Raikage followed in the pragmatic footsteps of his father, the Third Raikage, and always maintained a cold and harsh disposition. As a Fourth Raikage, he possessed immense capabilities like landing a strike onto his enemies before they could react.

By encasing himself with his lightning chakra, he can become blindingly fast, which leaves behind after images. Even a Sharingan would have a hard time keeping up with him.

4) Darui

Darui, as seen in the anime Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

In the new era, Darui didn’t get the place of the Fifth Raikage just because he served as the Bodyguard for the Fourth. He has always been a skilled Shinobi and a powerful combatant, for which the Third and the Fourth Raikage have always thought highly of him.

Darui learned the signature Black Lightning Technique which was passed down only to him by the Third Raikage. He can make his swords more powerful by charging them with his lightning release.

3) Third Raikage

Third Raikage, as seen in the anime Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Third Raikage is regarded as the greatest Kage ever in the history of Hidden Cloud. His powers were so immense that he single-handedly went against ten thousand shinobis and also sparred with the Eight-Tails to a standstill.

With his Hells Stab: Four Finger Nukite Technique, he used to encase his fingers with his lightning chakra, which was capable of piercing through the rubber. Dodai referred to this technique as the “Strongest Spear.”

2) Kakashi Hatake

Kakashi Hatake, as seen in the anime Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Copy Ninja Kakashi is one of the strongest shinobi in Konoha who has mastery over his lightning release. His most noteworthy technique is Chidori. He only passed down to Sasuke.

He later replaced Chidori with his Purple Lightning because he lost his Sharingan. With his Lightning Release: Lightning Beast Tracking Fang, he launches lightning hounds at his opponent and can easily manipulate the speed of the attack.

1) Sasuke Uchiha

Sasuke Uchiha, as seen in the anime Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Sasuke is stated to be the strongest lightning user in Naruto. He learned Chidori from Kakashi and eventually made it his signature technique. Sasuke also uses his lightning release in conjunction with other techniques to make it even more devastating.

After summoning his Susanoo, he can use the most powerful technique he calls the Indra’s Arrow, which is infused with his lightning chakra. This technique is capable of matching Naruto’s Six Paths: Ultra Big-Ball Rasenshuriken.

