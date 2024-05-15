Boruto interfering with Sarada's most anticipated fight will destroy her character development completely

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 10 is set to be released on May 20, 2024, but the chapter's preview has already been revealed and according to the preview, Sarada vs Hidari has begun.

The previous chapter was centered around Himawari and how she was transported to the mental plane of the Tailed Beasts where she met a baby Kurama. Where fans had expected the spotlight of the next chapter to be around Himawari, the Uchiha could steam the limelight with the Sarada vs Hidari fight.

But as fans are expecting Sarada as the center point of chapter 10, they are also expecting the protagonist to save her from Hidari. This could ruin her character development which the anime built through various arcs, showcasing her as an independent fighter who doesn't need anyone's assistance.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Boruto Two Blue Vortex manga series and has the author's opinion.

Why Boruto saving Sarada in the Sarada vs Hidari fight could ruin the Uchiha's character development

The preview of chapter 10 (Image via Shueisha)

In chapter 9, Hidari and Jura infiltrated the Hidden Leaf Village and stumbled upon Himawari, following the chakra of Kurama. The God Trees tried to attack Himawari but she was helped by the Ino-Shika-Cho group. They fleed to an empty area where Himawari was transported into the chakra plane of the Tailed-Beasts and met a baby Kurama.

On the other side, Sarada and Sumire head toward the direction of Himawari sensing her chakra. The next chapter could continue from this part as the preview of Boruto Two Blue Vortex, which was released on May 14, 2024, teased a battle between Hidari and Sarada. Sarada was seen using her Sharingan, which could indicate that the Sarada vs Hidari fight would be a heated one.

Much to the surprise of fans, this could be the first time Sarada will fight someone one-on-one canonically, excluding her battles during the Genin Exams. Therefore, many fans are also expecting the protagonist to arrive for her help, as Boruto had also arrived in Hidden Leaf Village after Kashin Koji informed him about the God Trees.

But the protagonist saving Sarada against Hidari could ruin the character of the Uchiha, which the anime worked so hard to build. As mentioned earlier, Sarada has had no solo battles in the original Boruto manga series, but the anime series has seen her in various battles as an independent battle.

Sarada vs Chocho as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

One of the most famous battles of Sarada includes her clash against Chocho Akimichi during the Chūnin Re-Examination Arc. Sarada was overconfident against her opponent which Chocho didn't like. These two got serious and Sarada showcased her advanced kuniochi kills, thus leading to her win with a Chidori.

With her currently in a heated battle against Hidari, as showcased in the chapter 10 preview, the protagonist interfering wouldn't make any sense. Moreover, the protagonist could rush towards her sister, Himawari, and battle Jura.

The relationship between Sarada and Boruto

The protagonist and Sarada as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

While the show has made it clear several times, some fans still fail to understand the relationship between the protagonist and Sarada could be defined as the protector and the protected.

Sarada's feelings towards the protagonist could most definitely be that of a cherished person, however, this doesn't mean that she would give up everything and wait for Boruto to save the day.

So, she would fight her battle against Hidari independently, and the protagonist would choose not to interfere in their fight, not because he doesn't care, but because he believes in the potential of Sarada.

Related Links