Boruto Two Blue Vortex volume 2 cover establishes Sarada as the second main character

Boruto Two Blue Vortex volume 2 is set to be released in Japan on May 2, 2024, but the cover of this volume has already been leaked. The cover would feature Sarada Uchiha, who some fans speculated lost her protagonist role in the Two Blue Vortex series.

The first volume of Two Blue Vortex featured the primary protagonist of the series, Boruto Uzumaki. The volume was released in Japan on February 2, 2024, and hasn't been published in English yet.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Boruto Two Blue Vortex manga series and has the author's opinion.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex volume 2 cover features Sarada Uchiha

Expand Tweet

The Boruto Two Blue Vortex volume 2 cover consisted of the daughter of the last Uchiha, Sasuke Uchiha, and the second coming of the legendary Sannin Tsunade, Sakura Haruno, Sarada Uchiha. She appears in the Boruto Two Blue Vortex volume 2 cover wearing her normal attire, which was featured in the Two Blue Vortex series.

Her attire on the cover comprised a black tube top shirt, black shorts, a red belt, high-heeled sandals, and long socks that extended to her knees. The accessories she wore in the cover picture include earrings shaped into the Uchiha clan crest, a darker choker around her neck, and frameless glasses.

Sarada awakening her Mangekyou Sharingan (Image via Shueisha)

At the climax of Boruto Naruto Next Generation, after Boruto was framed as the imposter, Sarada, for some reason, wasn't brainwashed and urged her father to take care of the protagonist. While doing so, she also awakened her Mangekyou Sharingan, which proved to Sasuke that something bad had occurred.

She was featured in the first chapter of Boruto Two Blue Vortex, where she was seen convincing the Eight Hokage, Shikamaru Nara, to listen to Boruto's side and come up with a solution. Unfortunately, as Shiamaru had also been brainwashed due to Eida's Omnipotence, he didn't pay any heed to her and just advised her to not act recklessly.

For the following chapters, Sarada took care of the Claw Grimes that had invaded the Hidden Leaf Village to protect the civilians and waited for Boruto to return alongside her father. It made her seem like a person who was holding the past tightly and made the fans think that she could have also become one of the supporting characters of the series, like Sumire.

Her feature on the cover of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex volume 2 would, however, be solid proof that the writer hasn't written her off and that she might even serve as the series' deuteragonist. Before her, Sasuke Uchiha enjoyed this position alongside the protagonist of the previous series, Naruto Uzumaki.

Final thoughts

Sarada as seen in the anime Image via Studio Pierrot)

According to the Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 9 spoilers, Hidari and Jura invaded the Hidden Leaf Village and even showed the latter going after Himawari as he sensed Kurama's chakra from her.

Viewers could expect Hidari to also be near Sarada, and this would be the first time fans might see Sarada's development after the time skip. She hasn't displayed how much her power has grown during the time skip.

While she didn't start with a bang like the protagonist, her spotlight moments could be near, and her being featured in the Boruto Two Blue Vortex volume 2 cover could be a big proof of it.

Read Also:

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 9 - Release date and time

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 9 spoilers

Two Blue Vortex chapter 9 all but confirms Boruto's Future Sight

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback