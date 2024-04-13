Boruto cosplayer brings Chocho Akimichi to life in jaw-dropping cosplay

Chocho Akimichi is one of the most underwhelming characters from the Boruto anime series who hasn't enjoyed the spotlight once. Unlike her father, Choji Akimichi, who was a key part of Naruto's plot progression, she played more of a supporting character role in the sequel series.

But recently, she enjoyed the spotlight because a cosplayer nailed her looks. Anime fans from around the globe praised Reddit user (@Nizeysina_) for the accuracy of her Chocho cosplay. In her cosplay, she used the stereotypical look of the character with a bag of chips, which is why she looked just like Chocho.

Boruto: Chocho Akimichi cosplay takes the internet by storm

The Chocho Akimichi cosplay featured the Reddit user in attire that resembled the Boruto character. The cosplayer was holding a bag of chips, as this was the iconic look of Chocho, who was always seen eating chips in the series.

The cosplayer also mentioned in the caption of her post that she used body paint to color her skin, which makes this cosplay even more impressive because she achieved a pretty accurate look despite her not having the same skin color as Chocho.

Reactions from fans

Chocho Akimichi as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

As expected, fans didn't hold back on the praise and showered the Reddit user with appreciation. Most fans admired how accurately she cosplayed the Boruto character. Her attire, which included a kimono-like dress and her Hidden Leaf Village headband, could have contributed to achieving a perfect cosplay.

"This might be the best one yet," said the user @Dark_matter4444.

"You really do look like cho cho," @AlternativeGuard956 said.

"You are splendid! You have me completely mesmerize with your cosplay" said the user @nekotaba88.

One fan addressed the elephant in the room, saying she used body paint. She used the paint so professionally that it could hardly be said that her skin color looked different in reality. One fan also funnily questioned her choice of chips while appreciating her cosplay.

"Couldn't even tell it was paint till I read the title. You look amazing" said the user @atomicq32.

"Chocho needs to work on her chip game. Lay’s Kettle Cooked Jalepeno are criminally good. Literally one of the best Naruto Cosplays! Love it," said the user @BlueSnow2222.

"You’re so beautiful! Amazing cosplay!!," said the user @echelonmichelle.

Chocho Akimichi from Boruto

Chocho (left), Inojin (middle), and Shikadai (right) (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Chocho Akimichi is a supporting character in the series and the daughter of Choji Akimichi. She was introduced in the series' first episode as part of the new generation's Ino-Shika-Cho. Like her father, she never turned down an invitation to eat out and is very fond of snacking. Just like the cosplayer depicted, she was always seen carrying a bag of chips wherever she went.

Chocho in Butterfly Mode (Image via Studio Pierrot)

But unlike her father, who was always depressed about his overweight appearance, Chocho was proud of her chubby appearance and was never shy about flexing it.

She inherited the Akimichi clan's signature jutsu technique, the Calorie Control. Her butterfly mode comprised her growing pink-colored wings, which was showcased in episode 67 of the anime.

