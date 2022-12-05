5 beloved original Boruto characters (and 5 who are hated)

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is the sequel to the hugely popular Naruto series. With the older generation's time up, the new generation has taken over, following the story of Naruto's son, Boruto Uzumaki, and his friends.

Being a new series, alongside several known characters, it features a host of new faces with unique abilities and character traits. Some have been loved by fans, while others, not so much. Here are five beloved and five unpopular Boruto original characters.

Disclaimer: This list is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

5 original Boruto characters who are loved

1) Boruto Uzumaki

Boruto Uzumaki (Image via StudioPierrot)

It's no surprise that the show's protagonist would be loved by all. However, he didn't begin like that. Initially, fans were not drawn to him as he was arrogant, self-centered, and didn't show his father any respect.

However, 278 episodes later, we see a completely different Boruto Uzumaki. He has already gone through quite a change, and there's more to come. Not to forget, he is now an Otsutsuki, so his story is about to take an interesting turn.

2) Sarada Uchiha

Sarada Uchiha (Image via StudioPierrot)

The sequel to Naruto did justice in bringing up a capable female lead. That is precisely what Sarada Uchiha is. From the get-go, she has been ahead in almost every aspect and continues to grow as a kunoichi.

Thanks to the training from her mother and father, she is sure to blossom into probably the village's strongest kunoichi. She even managed to awaken the Sharingan at a young age. Who knows, she may even become the next Hokage.

3) Mitsuki

Mitsuki (Image via StudioPierrot)

Mysterious at first, the community was a little skeptical of the child of Orochimaru. However, he soon proved his mettle to his teammates. Not only that, Mitsuki's light-heartedness and sometimes an inability to understand hints won over fans in an instant.

He has shown impressive strength and intellect when using jutsu. Also, his sage mode is something fans are eagerly waiting to see once more.

4) Shikadai Nara

Shikadai Nara (Image via StudioPierrot)

The son of the smartest individual in Konoha, Shikadai, turned out quite literally like his dad. He boasts quite a high intellect and can effectively use it in all scenarios.

Despite not having a massive chakra reserve or some flashy jutsu, he stands out from other shinobi, given his quick analytical and deduction skills. What's not to love in Shikadai Nara? He is a mini Shikamaru, after all.

5) Kawaki

Kawaki (Image via StudioPierrot)

Kawaki was a little odd initially, but the community soon warmed up to Naruto's second son. Taken in by the Seventh Hokage to protect and train him, Kawaki continues to grow well into the Uzumaki family.

Despite having a bit of a scowl and a sulky look, Kawaki cares for the ones close to him, especially Naruto. He has also been supportive of little Himawari. Alongside Boruto, although more proficient, he too is figuring out his Karma and its implications.

5 Boruto characters who didn't turn out as popular

1) Denki Kaminarimon

Denki Kaminarimon (Image via StudioPierrot)

Denki is not liked by many. His backstory of wanting to become a shinobi despite being the heir to a big company has not been convincing. He does not have any special jutsu or strength to capitalize on.

At one point, Denki tried to quit the shinobi lifestyle, but Boruto's words helped him carry on. Even then, his breakthrough was not as impactful. His character falls short in a major way. It feels directionless, unbelievable, and weak, thus leading fans to dislike him.

2) Chocho Akimichi

Chocho Akimichi (Image via StudioPierrot)

Boruto's Chocho Akimichi is a bit of a strange one. She has her fans and those who don't like her as much. But at the moment, the unfavorable outweighs the fans. With whatever has happened so far, it looks like she could be the show's wasted potential.

She has already far surpassed her father compared to what he was at her age and has room for more growth, but that doesn't look to be the case. She seems focused on boys and romance rather than being a capable shinobi.

3) Katasuke Tono

Katasuke Tono (Image via StudioPierrot)

The concept and use of Scientific Ninja Tools in Boruto came from Katasuke Tono. He was responsible for enticing the blonde into using one of his tools in the Chunin Exams. This led to him being manipulated and later disqualified from the exams.

The introduction of Scientific Ninja Tools in the show made everything too convenient and easy. Katasuke's character sent out mixed feelings and ultimately turned to the unfavorable side.

4) Shin Uchiha

Shin Uchiha (Image via StudioPierrot)

As a villain in Boruto, Shin Uchiha lacked impact. Fixated on the Uchiha Clan, specifically Itachi, he took on the clan name and began to prepare to revive the Akatsuki. He also began to imitate the Uchiha, planting several Sharingan all over his body.

However, he was not effective as a villain. The heroes have faced tougher opponents, and compared to them, Shin fell short.

5) Namida Suzumeno

Namida Suzumeno (Image via StudioPierrot)

Namida Suzumeno is a character who doesn't get much attention from Boruto's writers. The little attention she receives does not do her character justice and is one of the reasons she is disliked.

She is her group's weakest link and, despite having a powerful jutsu, fails to use it effectively. Her character arc is quite brief and does not leave a convincing impression. Hopefully, in the future, she will undergo more development.

