Naruto fan's Sarada cosplay has Twitter captivated for all the right reasons

The latest Naruto franchise cosplay has seemingly brought out the best in the anime community, especially in the context of online interaction. Twitter user and franchise fan @layzeeloli (Queen) recently posted a cosplay of Sarada Uchiha, daughter of Sasuke Uchiha and Sakura Haruno, from the Boruto anime series.

Oftentimes, portrayals of traditionally lighter-skinned anime characters by black or darker-skinned cosplayers can lead to criticism from a few fans. However, Queen’s cosplay of the Naruto franchise’s Sarada Uchiha has garnered only messages of support, love, and inclusion from anime fans worldwide.

Naruto fandom shows how kind and welcoming it can be with reactions to the latest viral franchise cosplay

Queen’s Naruto cosplay of Sarada Uchiha is one of the best of the young Uchiha ninja that can be found on the internet. While some fans are expressing regrets that she adapted the anime outfit of Sarada rather than the manga version, they nevertheless express their admiration at Queen’s work.

Nearly everything about Queen’s cosplay is 100% accurate, from the style of clothing to the way her hair appears in the series. While the exact pictures posted make it difficult to tell whether or not she’s wearing Sharingan contacts, this would be the only way to make the cosplay even more accurate than it already is.

This seems to be a running trend with Queen’s cosplays, several of which she posts in the replies to her Sarada cosplay. Nearly every single one is a dead-on portrayal of the character in question. Equally impressive is how many series Queen portrays characters from, including Bleach, Black Clover, Fire Force, Demon Slayer, Spy x Family, Chainsaw Man, and more.

Fan reaction to Queen’s cosplay has garnered incredible support from Naruto franchise fans. Nearly every comment has been fully and wholly supportive of their work, with essentially no replies harboring any kind of hate or resentment towards Queen.

However, if any cosplay deserves to garner the right kind of reaction and attention from Naruto fans and the anime community in general, it’s Queen’s. Her portrayals are some of the most accurate and high-quality on all of social media, which many even pointed out in the replies to her post.

Even more impressive is that Queen will sometimes make her own outfits for cosplaying rather than buying premade ones. While she doesn’t specify whether her Sarada outfit was customized at home or bought, some of her Black Clover outfits, such as Vanessa Enoteca’s, are confirmed by her in the replies to be homemade.

In any case, Queen’s Sarada Uchiha cosplay is incredibly impressive, rightfully earning the respect, support, praise, and love of Naruto fans everywhere.

