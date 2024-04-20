Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 10 release date and time, what to expect, and more

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 10 is slated to release on Monday, May 20, 2024, at 12 am JST. In the last episode, Himawari Uzumaki was revealed as the Nine-Tailed Beast Jinchuriki, shocking the fanbase. The chapter also packed a ton of action, showcasing brief exchanges between Boruto and Kawaki and the activation of each character's karma.

With Jura and Hidari trying to kill Himawari, it will be interesting to see how the youngest Uzumaki defends herself, revealing the full scale of her powers in the process. Fans also hope that her elder brother arrives in time for backup, because the Shinjus seem to be far more powerful than Himawari and Team 10 at the moment.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 10 release date and times in all regions

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 10 is scheduled to be released on May 20, 2024, at 12 am JST. That being said, readers from most parts of the world will be able to access the chapter on Sunday, i.e., May 19, 2024, owing to the time zone differences.

The release times along with the respective timezones are mentioned below:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 7 am Sunday May 19, 2024 Central Standard Time 9 am Sunday May 19, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 10 am Sunday May 19, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 2 pm Sunday May 19, 2024 Central European Time 4 pm Sunday May 19, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Sunday May 19, 2024 Philippine Time 11 pm Sunday May 19, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 pm Monday May 20, 2024

Where to read Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 10

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 10 will be available on Viz Media’s website. At any given time, fans can read the last three chapters for free. However, they will have to avail of Viz Media’s paid services if they wish to read some of the older chapters.

Fans can also read the latest chapters of the series on Shueisha’s MANGA Plus. The application is available to download on iOS and Android. Fans can read all the chapters for free. However, the chapter can only be viewed once. If they wish to revisit some of the older chapters, they must pay for a subscription.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 9 recap

Jura's interaction with Himawari and Team 10 at the gates of Konohagakure (Image via Shueisha)

Chapter 9 began with a conversation that took place between Jura, Himawari, and Team 10. The former stated that the chakra signature that he followed belonged to the Nine-Tailed Beast, which is why he was convinced that it was Naruto who resided in the village. However, he was shocked to see that it turned out to be Naruto’s beloved daughter instead. He attempted to seal Himawari, but Team 10’s intervention saved the young shinobi.

Meanwhile, Boruto and Kashin Koji were resting in what appeared to be a lair. The protagonist was instructed to intercept the Shinju; however, he made contact with Kawaki on his way, and a short battle ensued. Boruto was the clear victor, but Kawaki decided to activate his Karma Mode which forced the former to flee the scene. The resonating effect activated the Karma Mode in Boruto as well. However, he couldn’t control it and therefore, left the battleground abruptly.

Boruto fleeing the scene after his Karma Mode got activated (Image via Shueisha)

The focus shifted back to Jura, who managed to unleash a miniature version of a Tailed Beast Bomb. Inojin’s Cartoon Beast Mimicry allowed the team to escape in the nick of time. Everyone tried to compose themselves, and it was here that they saw Himawari freeze. She appeared to lose consciousness with her eyes open.

Himawari managed to enter the Bijuu Plane, or the Mental World, where the Tailed Beasts could communicate with their Jinchurikis. The chapter ended with a miniature version of Kurama asking Himawari if she knew him.

What to expect in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 10

Himawari as seen in the anime series (Image via Studio Pierrot)

In Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 10, Kishimoto could potentially provide readers with some context with respect to how Himawari became a jinchuriki Boruto might also join the battle and provide his younger sister, as well as Team 10, with backup. He could potentially take on the Shinjus by himself.

Fans could also get a glimpse of Himawari’s combat abilities in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 10. At this moment, they are aching to see Kurama back in action, and that is now a possibility since Himawari is a full-fledged jinchuriki.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.

