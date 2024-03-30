Boruto is killing itself, all thanks to Power Creep

When the Boruto series was first released, anticipation and excitement were through the roof. The title was supposed to carry on the legacy of the original Naruto series, but it was not well-received by fans. There were plenty of problems initially, and most of them involved pacing, poor plot progression, and poorly written characters.

However, the Two Blue Vortex manga, a sequel to Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, is heading in an exciting direction. This manga installment is undoubtedly a massive step up compared to the older version. However, one particular problem in the series is causing massive issues with the overall reading experience, and that problem is a concept called Power Creep.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the Two Blue Vortex manga chapters.

Effects of Power Creep on the Boruto series

Power Creep is a phenomenon that occurs in various forms of media, and it is quite common in anime and manga. This phenomenon occurs when the universe the story is set in gets collectively stronger. As time progresses, all characters, including villains, get more powerful. When this is the case, the protagonist also has to work twice as hard to keep up with every new villain that pops up.

For instance, the Dragon Ball series is such that the main characters continue to improve their powers and manage to keep up with some of the tougher villains. However, this same concept is slowly killing the Boruto series.

It is important for the villains to get stronger as the series progresses. Otherwise, the stakes will always remain the same, and the show will get quite boring. Furthermore, if the villain doesn’t even pose a threat to the protagonist, their very purpose is lost.

Sasuke sealed as shown in the Two Blue Vortex manga (Image via Shueisha/Masashi Kishimoto and Mikio Ikemoto)

In the Boruto manga series, Boruto Uzumaki has surpassed Sasuke and potentially his father, Naruto. He will undoubtedly be the deciding factor in how the plot progresses from this point onwards. However, Power Creep had far-reaching consequences as it made important characters like Naruto and Sasuke irrelevant.

Currently, Naruto Uzumaki is stuck in a dimension where time does not flow. Sasuke Uchiha is sealed by a Shinju, and his chakra is being depleted with every passing second. Naruto and Sasuke were considered some of the strongest shinobis who defeated Kaguya Otsutsuki. But now, even the Shinju, the current villains who pose a threat to the village, could be stronger than Naruto and Sasuke combined. This has resulted in Naruto and Sasuke being sidelined completely.

Fans don't expect this generation of shinobis to directly impact the plot. However, they have been completely sidelined from the action by having them sealed into Daikokuten and the Shinju, respectively. Power Creep is important, but it has made the older generation characters irrelevant to the story.

Shinobis of such caliber still have quite a lot left to offer. While they might not lead the frontline in a battle, they can surely contribute to a battle, given their experience. These are the same characters who defeated Kaguya Otsutsuki. Power Creep is killing the series, and fans hope Masashi Kishimoto will fix it soon.

