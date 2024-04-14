"OP is unwatchable": Boruto fandom targets One Piece in what could be craziest claim yet

Boruto and One Piece fandoms have always been some of the most vocal fans of their anime. Recently, One Piece ended its Wano arc and started its Egghead Island arc, which started the long-awaited Luffy vs. Lucci fight in episode 1100. Although the fight itself has been held in high regard, many other fans took notice of the rather inconsistent frame rate throughout the episode.

This issue soon evolved into a full discourse among the Boruto and the One Piece fandoms after a certain Twitter user dubbed One Piece as unwatchable due to its two frames' second-like animation, all while calling it a slideshow.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the One Piece series.

Boruto fandom criticizes One Piece's inconsistent animation

The Boruto and One Piece series have always been the centerpiece of arguments, ever since anime gained mainstream popularity.

The fans of Naruto's successor series are split between those who started watching it because of Boruto and those who grew up loving the original series, despite the latter receiving harsh criticism. Meanwhile, One Piece itself has been a centerpiece for controversies around its huge episode count.

Recently, One Piece started its Egghead Island arc with an all-new animation style. Although there haven't been many splendidly animated sequences, the recent episode 1100 finally adapted the long-awaited battle between Lucci and Luffy.

Although this fight was hailed by many as being nicely animated, many other fans took notice of the rather low frame rate during specific scenes and went on to complain about it.

How fans reacted to the statements

Lucci as shown in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The statements around One Piece episode 1100's low fps essentially created a discourse with One Piece and Boruto fans picking out mistakes and inconsistencies in each other's series. A fan of One Piece simply stated:

"Pain fight animation that's all I gotta say to prove you wrong💀," one fan wrote.

It was about the Naruto vs. Pain fight that happened in the Naruto Shippuden series, which has been hugely criticized for its rather cartoonish and undetailed animation.

Some other One Piece fans mentioned how this was just a small fight, while most of the budget might be focused on animating the Luffy vs. Kizaru or Luffy vs. Saturn fights.

"Lol this is just a side fight the real fights coming soon against a admiral and a demon 😈," another fan wrote.

Luffy gear 5 as shown in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Another fan also mentioned how watching well-animated episodes in One Piece is better than watching the Boruto: Naruto next generations series that allegedly has very unpredictable spikes and dips in animation quality.

"I'd rather watch consistent streams of good episodes and subjective animation vs god tier animation sandwiched by 100 episodes of fatty filler," wrote yet another.

A few Naruto fans also went on to mention how this entire situation might be payback for the One Piece fandom:

"One piece fandom tasting their own medicine," wrote another fan.

This particular user was referring to the fact that the One Piece fandom has been very vocal about the feats of animation it achieved during the Wano arc, like in the Zoro vs. King, Sanji vs. Queen, and Luffy vs. Kaido fights, all of which broke the internet.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.