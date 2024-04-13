Boruto and Kawaki may be heading towards Karma Resonance in Two Blue Vortex chapter 9

Boruto and Kawaki are two of the main driving forces of the series, especially now with the events that are taking place in Two Blue Vortex. Chapter 9 of the manga, which will be released on April 19, has previewed an encounter between these two characters, and there are high expectations for how things will play out between them.

Most fans already knew that a fight between Boruto and Kawaki was inevitable, considering how their characters have been developed as opposite forces. At this point, there is a possibility of them not only engaging in a showdown but also dealing with another Karma Resonance, an event that has transpired in the past. Thus, it makes a lot of sense that fans are making that assumption.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Boruto Two Blue Vortex series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda.

Explaining why Boruto and Kawaki could have another case of Karma Resonance in their upcoming encounter

Expand Tweet

There is a growing theory in the fandom that Karma Resonance between Boruto and Kawaki will take place in their upcoming encounter in chapter 9. This is due to the fact that Boruto's Karma has been activated against his will every time Kawaki uses his when they are near each other.

However, it has also been stated by the fans that Boruto's Karma activation has been hyped for a big moment in the timeskip, so it is also logical that author Masashi Kishimoto would want to hold that for the time being.

It is also going to be interesting to see if Boruto has full control of his Karma now and if Kawaki is waiting to see the former unleash his full potential, considering he didn't activate his own Karma the first time they met in Blue Vortex. That could be a logical explanation, but only chapter 9 of the manga will reveal where these two characters are currently standing.

The importance of Boruto and Kawaki's relationship

Kawaki and Boruto in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot).

As previously stated, Boruto and Kawaki are the series' driving forces, especially given their status as Naruto's son, which plays an important role thematically. Furthermore, the fact that Eida's Omnipotence has changed the way they are perceived by the people around them is something that adds to the increasing rivalry between these two characters.

Boruto's role as the protagonist and hero of the story, despite the effects of Eida's genjutsu, is more than established. In this regard, it is going to be interesting to see what role Kawaki plays in the coming arcs. Considering what Code and the Shinju clones have been doing in recent chapters, there is a strong argument to be made that Kawaki could easily turn into an antagonist or join Boruto moving forward.

For the time being, Boruto and Kawaki are bound to meet once again in chapter 9 of Blue Vortex, and that could have a lot of ramifications in the series.

Final thoughts

There is a strong argument to be made that Boruto and Kawaki could have another Karma Resonance in the coming chapter of Blue Vortex. However, there isn't enough information about how much control Boruto has over his own Karma to confirm that this is going to be the case.

Related articles

Kurama's return in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has become a possibility with chapter 8 (and Himawari is the key)

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex was named after the Uzumaki siblings, and Chapter 9 preview proves it

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 8 finally reveals who Jura's double is and it's not Kawaki

Boruto: Eida will betray Kawaki (& complete her character arc in the process)