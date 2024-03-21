Why Momoshiki's influence on Boruto might be the reason behind Jura's interest in Himawari, explored

Momoshiki's influence on Boruto could explain Jura's interest in Himawari, which was the most prominent moment in the entire chapter that was recently released. This might explain why the self-aware God Tree was interested in one of Naruto's children and ignored the other one.

The revelation of Jura's interest in Himawari is something that could be a game-changer in the story and a major plot twist. Himawari possesses the Tailed-Beast chakra, which, unlike Boruto's chakra, isn't corrupted by Momoshiki. This is speculation at the moment, but it could give a valid explanation as to why the protagonist's highly noticeable chakra was ignored and Himawari became Jura's target.

Explaining the impact of Momoshiki's influence on Boruto and how that connects with Jura's interest in Himawari

When Momoshiki was about to be killed by Boruto Uzumaki, he placed a Kama on the latter and tried to make him a vessel, which to a certain degree, changed the character. This action, as per arguments by fans, impacted the chakra nature of the protagonist, which is now different from his father's.

Therefore, this could explain Jura's interest in Himawari. The clone might have not approached the rogue ninja due to his chakra nature being corrupted by Momoshiki. However, this is mere speculation as the Blue Vortex manga has provided no evidence of that theory.

However, this makes sense because Boruto is canonically far stronger than Himawari, and that amount of strength should pique Jura's interest, especially given how much the protagonist evolved during the series.

As a result, there must be something that distinguishes Himawari, and one could argue that her chakra nature is far closer to Naruto's because she was not affected by Momoshiki.

What could happen now in the story

It is difficult to predict what is going to happen in the next few chapters of the manga, particularly when it comes to the character of Himawari. She has played a minor role in the story for most of the series, and now she is in the spotlight and under Jura's grasp, which could spell disaster for Naruto's daughter in the next chapters.

The next chapter is very likely to explain why Himawari has the Nine-Tailed Beast chakra, which is something that is going to be very significant moving forward in the series. A lot of fans have theorized that this is because of her Uzumaki genes since Naruto had Kurama within him when her daughter was conceived, although the series has not confirmed this at the moment.

Final thoughts

It has been theorized that the reason Naruto's son didn't get Jura's attention was because Momoshiki altered the former's nature chakra. Therefore, the clone was only attracted to Himawari's chakra because that one is a lot more similar to her father's, thus leading to the cliffhanger of the final page in the recent chapter.

