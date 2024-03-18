Boruto theory suggests why Himawari Uzumaki may have the Goddess of the Sun dwelling inside her

Himawari Uzumaki has been a topic of discussion among fans after spoilers for Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 8 made its rounds on the internet. As expected, the upcoming chapter will focus considerably on Jura. The spoilers also highlighted an interesting interaction that took place between Mitsuki and Eida.

Boruto’s younger sister made a very brief appearance, according to the spoilers. However, there was one small detail that has led the entire fanbase to speculate the possibility of her being a Jinchuriki.

This led to fans coming up with an interesting theory which stated the existence of the Sun Goddess within Himawari Uzumaki. Let’s take a look at the theory as well the likelihood of it being played out in the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga chapters.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from Boruto Two Blue Vortex manga chapters. The article also contains spoilers from chapter 8, which wasn't released at the time of writing.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex fan theory proposes the possibility of Himawari Uzumaki having the Sun Goddess within her

The Sun Goddess in Japanese mythology is also referred to as Amaterasu Okami. In Japanese, the word “Okami,” when written in Kanji, can also be read as “wolf”. This is an important part of the theory revolving around Himawari Uzumaki.

In the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga, one of the covers featured the young shinobi. She assumed a fighting stance and made a claw-like gesture. This could be looked at as a cryptic connection between Himawari and the Sun Goddess.

Furthermore, Himawari was also seen tending to a wolf. She fed a wolf in the forest because it looked malnourished and weak. She even called the wolf Jaggy because of its jagged ears. This could be another potential foreshadowing done by Masashi Kishimoto. The clothes she wore in the aforementioned Two Blue Vortex manga chapter cover were quite interesting as well.

Himawari as seen on the cover of Two Blue Vortex chapter 3 (Image via Shueisha/Masashi Kishimoto and Mikio Ikemoto)

The shirt had a sunflower print on it, which could be another connection to the Sun Goddess. When Naruto Uzumaki and his comrades defeated Kaguya Otsutsuki, he received a good chunk of her chakra. Prior to that, Kaguya Otsutsuki could have received Shibai Otsutsuki’s essence when she consumed the Chakra Fruit.

The theory speculated the possibility of both their powers being passed on to Naruto, and subsequently, to Himawari Uzumaki. This could support the fact that she awakened her Byakugan quite early and even managed to hurt Kurama and Naruto when she punched the latter.

Himawari Uzumaki’s presence thoroughly terrified the likes of Daemon. He sensed something that others couldn't. These are some of the reasons why fans believe that Himawari has the Sun Goddess inside her. However, some also believe that this theory is a tad bit far-fetched. One thing that will most likely be shown in the manga is the presence of the Tailed Beast chakra within her.

The spoilers highlighted Jura sensing Naruto’s presence at Konoha’s gates. However, the person who he thought was Naruto, turned out to be Himawari Uzumaki. He knew that Naruto was a Jinchuriki who had Tailed Beast chakra, similar to himself.

However, it turns out that Himawari has the Tailed Beast chakra. He also stated that the nature of the Tailed Beast chakra was similar to the chakra he had, and we know that Jura is the physical manifestation of the Ten Tailed beast chakra that gained consciousness.

