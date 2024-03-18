Does Jura defeat Kawaki in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 8? Explored

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 8 is set to be released on Thursday, March 21, 2024, at 12 am JST in Shueisha’s V Jump super-sized May edition. For those impatient readers who cannot wait any longer, there is good news as the spoilers and raw scans are available. Thus, one can get an idea of what to expect from the upcoming installment before the official release date.

Based on the information available, fans of the series might be wondering about the outcome of the ongoing conflict in Konohagakure. Does Kawaki emerge victorious amidst Jura's onslaught, or does Jura defeat Kawaki?

Unfortunately, there are no definitive answers available at this moment but Kawaki was outclassed. Fans will have to wait for future installments to shed light on the status of the battle.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 8 spoilers suggest the revelation of Jura’s impressive skill level

Kawaki as seen in the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga series (Image via Shueisha/Masashi Kishimoto and Mikio Ikemoto)

In the forthcoming Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 8, it has been revealed by spoilers that Kawaki, accompanied by Delta, will set out to hunt down Boruto, having obtained his location from Eida.

However, the expected confrontation will not take place as Kawaki will decide to pass on the information to Shikamaru, who in turn will inform Boruto.

Meanwhile, Jura and Hidari will make their way to Konohagakure. Jura believes Naruto Uzumaki possesses the answers he wants, whilst Hidari wishes to consume Naruto.

This will prompt Kawaki to change his course and make a dramatic entry into the scene by knocking Hidari off his feet before engaging with Jura.

Jura and Hidari are Shinju, entities of the Divine Tree, created from the chakra of individuals who were consumed and transformed into trees by the Claw Grime, thanks to the tampering that Code did to Ten-Tails. They have not only gained self-awareness but also begun the process of becoming Perfect Divine Trees.

Jura, who only recently made his debut in the manga and has quickly been pushed to the center stage, appears to be the most powerful among the Shinju, possessing a pair of Rinnegan and the ability to create Disruption Cubes, among other unannounced skills.

Jura will be seen in action in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 8 (Image via Shueisha/Masashi Kishimoto and Mikio Ikemoto)

Does Jura defeat Kawaki? As already stated, there is no winner or loser in this brief encounter. Now, even though readers will not get to see a full-fledged battle, initial impressions suggest that Jura possesses a skill level far superior to Kawaki's.

Going by Shikamaru's estimation, Kawaki is not even a match for the current Boruto. He was caught off guard by Jura's Wood Release before being sent flying by a single strike and crashing into a faraway water tank.

However, it is important to note that Kawaki has merely been sidelined for the time being, albeit in a rather humiliating manner. It is still expected that he will make a comeback to the battlefield. And even if Kawaki loses the battle with Jura, he has not lost the war.

As Boruto will remark in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 8, the process of becoming Divine Tree, which involves draining life from the planet, has not yet gone so far as to cause irreparable damage to the planet and its inhabitants. However, it will definitely do so if Kawaki or Boruto are consumed.

The opening pages of part 1 have already revealed that sometime in the future, there will be a showdown between Kawaki and Boruto. If Kishimoto decides to draw parallels between Naruto and Boruto, this battle could mirror the final clash between Naruto and Sasuke that took place after Kaguya Otsutsuki was dealt with in The Fourth Great Ninja War.

Therefore, it is reasonable to assume that Kawaki will not face a total defeat whether by luck or by skill.

