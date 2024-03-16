Could Jura be a Kawaki clone in Boruto Two Blue Vortex? Explored 

The Boruto Two Blue Vortex manga initially set up Code as the next big threat that Boruto and Kawaki had to fight. However, plenty of events took place that made Kawaki turn against Boruto during the course of the series. Since then, events post-time skip have been explored, and this is when the manga showed just how strong everyone had gotten.

Code was defeated, and he was no longer a threat that Boruto had to worry about. Boruto Two Blue Vortex introduced a new set of antagonists who identified themselves as the Divine Tree. They are essentially the Ten Tail chakra’s physical manifestation, and they managed to seal some of the shinobis in the village.

Ever since they were shown in the manga, Jura’s identity has been a topic of discussion among fans. They have reason to believe that Jura’s appearance resembles Kawaki’s in the manga.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapters.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex: Understanding more about Jura’s identity

The Divine Tree entities in the Boruto Two Blue Vortex manga have appearances similar to those of the ones they sealed. One of the entities who sealed Sasuke bore his resemblance and chose a target closest to him—Sarada Uchiha. However, Jura’s appearance is slightly different from that of most popular shinobis. What has been confirmed is his target, and that is none other than Naruto Uzumaki.

This means Jura’s appearance is similar to that of a person who considers Naruto Uzumaki very close. When we think of such people, we can narrow our search to two people: Gaara and Kawaki. Now, fans want to understand whether Jura is a clone of Kawaki in the Boruto Two Blue Vortex manga.

It is doubtful that Jura is a clone of Kawaki in the manga for one fundamental reason. As stated earlier, all Divine Tree entities have an appearance similar to the shinobi they seal. Therefore, for Jura to be a clone of Kawaki, he should have sealed him with the branches like other Divine Tree entities. This is why we believe that Jura is not a clone of Kawaki in the Boruto Two Blue Vortex manga.

On the other hand, fans have reason to believe that Jura could be Gaara’s clone in the manga. We don’t know what happened to Gaara since he was sidelined long ago. Masashi Kishimoto could have used Jura to bring back Gaara in a way that doesn’t particularly hamper the plot progression or make the reintroduction to the series out of place.

Furthermore, the haircut is similar to Gaara’s side-parted hair, which is why there were plenty of theories floating around on the internet. That being said, Kawaki and Jura’s appearances are quite similar. However, that alone cannot be a reason for Jura to be Kawaki’s clone. Therefore, it is highly unlikely that this is the case, and the next few chapters of the Boruto Two Blue Vortex manga will confirm Jura’s identity.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.

