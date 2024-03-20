Boruto Two Blue Vortex may have already surpassed Naruto in one aspect (and fans agree too)

Boruto Two Blue Vortex seems to have surpassed the Naruto manga, according to several fans. When they say this, they mean Masashi Kishimoto has improved his writing in one very specific aspect when we compare it to the original series.

There is no doubt that the original series was iconic and it had a profound impact on the shonen genre as a whole. However, that’s not to say that the series was perfect. There were plenty of loopholes and some fans were pretty blunt when pointing out said flaws.

One of the biggest problems fans had with the series was the portrayal of women in the anime and manga series. However, Masashi Kishimoto seems to have done a better job in writing female characters in the sequel series, as per fans.

Disclaimer: This article might contain spoilers from the Boruto Two Blue Vortex manga chapters.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex: In what way are women better written in the sequel series compared to Naruto?

One of the things about the Naruto series was that women weren’t particularly the driving forces of the plot. Characters like Sakura and Ino didn’t particularly receive much attention in the latter stages of the series.

Sakura Haruno played a role in defeating Kaguya Otsutsuki, but her contribution wasn’t nearly as much as the likes of Naruto and Sasuke, owing to the difference in their fighting abilities.

However, that doesn’t seem to be the case in Boruto Two Blue Vortex. While Eida’s character writing could have been a tad bit better, she had a massive influence on the plot of the series.

Furthermore, Himawari Uzumaki, who was sidelined for the longest time, has finally appeared in the manga. She no longer seems to be the side character in the series. In fact, fans have reason to believe that Himawari will play a crucial role in aiding Boruto when he needs help.

Based on the spoilers of chapter 8, Jura sensed the Tailed Beast chakra in Himawari. This is a clear indication that Himawari will play an important role in the upcoming set of chapters.

Given the recent developments, fans have no doubt she will have an influence on the plot of the Boruto Two Blue Vortex manga chapters.

Fans react to Kishimoto's writing and handling of female characters in Boruto Two Blue Vortex manga (Screengrab via X)

Fans are convinced that Masashi Kishimoto has learned from his mistakes during his time as a writer for the Naruto series. Female characters in that series didn’t have much of an influence on the progression of the plot.

However, the sequel series seems quite promising already since the women in the series are driving the plot. The plot progression also feels quite organic, and not forced. Sometimes bad character writing negatively impacts the way the story progresses.

Fans are eagerly waiting to see how the likes of Himawari, Eida, and Sarada influence the series going forward. The story is at a crucial stage and the tension is palpable.

