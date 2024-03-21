How Boruto is being set up to unlock a key Momoshiki power, explored

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 8 was released on March 21, 2024, and this chapter could have indicated Boruto awakening yet another Momoshiki power as he has a questionably good sight of the future.

The main focus of the chapter was the invasion of Jura and Hidari in the Hidden Leaf Village and how Himawari could have Kurama's chakra, which could indicate the return of the Tailed Beast. But the spotlight of the chapter is the protagonist's premonition of the upcoming future regarding the Shinju.

Boruto was oddly specific while specifying an event that hadn't even happened, which led to fans thinking that he could be awakening Future Sight, a Momoshiki power as described in the earlier chapters of the series.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga series and has the author's opinion.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex: The protagonist could be awakening a new Momoshiki power

Momoshiki as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The chapter starts with Eida using her abilities to witness the conversation exchange between the protagonist and Mitsuki. It followed with Boruto revealing his knowledge about the Ten Tails to Shikamaru. He also revealed that if these creatures engulf either him or Kawaki, that would mark the end of Earth.

The chapter showcased a conversation between Eida and Mitsuki regarding love. The focus shifts outside the Hidden Leaf Village where Jura and Hidari are approaching. One of the village guards mistakes Hidari for Sasuke and gets closer, only to get killed by the God Tree.

Kawaki and Delta immediately try to stop these two but are overpowered by the God Trees who are searching for Naruto and Sarada Uchiha. As Jura goes in the direction of Himawari, sensing Kurama's chakra from her, Sarada is seen approaching Hidari with Sumire.

As the protagonist revealed his current knowledge of the Ten Tails, fans couldn't help but notice how elaborate and precise he was while telling. This could mean that he could have had a vision of the future, leading to him telling Shikamaru that if he or Kawaki got absorbed, that would mean the end of the world. This could mean that Boruto is awakening Future Sight, a Momoshiki Power.

Momoshiki was an Otsutsuki that appeared in the series. He died at the hands of the protagonist, who was assisted by Naruto Uzumaki and Sasuke Uchiha. While dying, he placed a Karma on the protagonist, which lets him stay alive as a spirit until it overwrites the former's existence into an Otsutsuki.

Boruto as seen in the series (Image via Studio Pierrot)

After defeating Momoshiki, Boruto saw a vision of Momoshiki as time stopped for a while. Momoshiki revealed that he can see the future of others but is unable to witness his own.

Momoshiki warned the protagonist that his blue eyes would take everything from him and added that the people who defeat Gods (Naruto and Sasuke) cannot remain as ordinary human beings. After saying this, Momoshiki vanished. This Momoshiki power could have come true to some extent in the series.

Momoshiki power that predicted Kurama's death (Image via Shueisha)

Also, another future that Momoshiki could have predicted revolved around Kurama, the Nine-Tailed Beast of Naruto. While fighting, Momoshiki ridiculed Naruto for not being able to pass on his powers to his predecessors, which could mean that he already predicted Kurama's death.

So, judging from all these points, the protagonist could be awakening the Momoshiki power, Future Sight, in the upcoming chapters. There could be chances that he has already awakened this power, which will be revealed in the upcoming chapters.

