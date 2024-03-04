Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 8 preview sets up Jura's assault on The Hidden Leaf Village

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 8 is set to be released on Thursday, March 21, 2024. With about a couple of weeks left for the next chapter to be released, the manga released a promotional preview for the chapter. According to the preview, The God Tree - Jura is set to attack the Hidden Leaf Village in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 8.

The previous chapter saw Boruto winning the fight against Mitsuki and convincing him that he was not a threat to Kawaki. In addition, he revealed the whole truth about Eida's Shinutsu to Shikamaru and Ino. Unfortunately, due to the given situation, his status as a criminal could not be changed.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 8 preview sets up Jura beginning his hunt for Naruto

According to the preview for Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 8, The God Tree - Jura is set to attack the Hidden Leaf Village in the upcoming chapter. The original goal of The God Trees is to consume an Otsutuki to cultivate a chakra fruit. However, after being manipulated due to Code's chakra, the God Trees' goals have changed,

In chapter 5, Jura revealed that he was planning to devour the Seventh Hokage Naruto Uzumaki. According to him, his instincts were drawn towards Naruto. Hence, to learn more about himself, he planned on consuming the Seventh Hokage.

Jura as seen in the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga (Image via Shueisha)

The manga further built on this in the seventh chapter as Jura could be seen reading books to acquire knowledge about the world. However, the more he read books, the more questions arose in his mind. With that, he was becoming more aware of his ignorance. Unfortunately, none of the books he read gave any answers to his questions. Thus, Jura decided that he needed to pay a visit to Naruto Uzumaki.

That development hinted at Jura heading to the Hidden Leaf Village to locate Naruto Uzumaki. Unfortunately, the manga hadn't confirmed whether Jura was going to the village in the next chapter itself. However, the same has finally been confirmed after the chapter preview hinted at unordinary danger stirring up in the Hidden Leaf Village.

Thus, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 8 could see Jura, along with the other God Trees reach the Hidden Leaf Village, posing a threat to its citizens. Given the circumstances, the events could be similar to Pain's Assault Arc in Naruto. This is because both situations saw an organization targeting Naruto Uzumaki and arriving at the village to complete their mission.

Why the Shinju's targets make perfect sense, explained

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 7 - Jura prepares to confront Naruto