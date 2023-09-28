Why Naruto's Pain Assault arc will never age out of style, explained

While the entire Naruto: Shippuden anime is 500 episodes long and has over 25 story arcs, there is one particular arc that reigns supreme - the Pain Assault Arc. It has been years since it was released; however, to this day, the story arc hasn't gone out of style, and from the looks of it, it never will.

Naruto: Shippuden was the sequel series to the original anime. It mainly focuses on the protagonist's attempt to bring his friend Sasuke Uchiha back to the Hidden Leaf Village. During this ever-present mission, the Fourth Hokage's son fought several foes, one of them being the Akatsuki's leader - Pain.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinions.

Why Naruto's Pain Assault Arc is on its way to becoming an all-time classic

Naruto's entry in Pain's Assault Arc (Image via Studio Pierrot)

While Naruto: Shippuden starts off slow with the introduction of new characters and slow battles, the Pain Assault Arc was the epitome of adrenaline when it came to anime arcs. Unlike other arcs where Naruto was considered weak and had to face various trials and tribulations before getting the win over his enemy, the protagonist was the "one to depend on" in the fight against Pain.

When the entire Hidden Leaf Village was crumbling at Pain's mercy, Sakura Haruno hoped for her friend to come and rescue them. Moments later, the protagonist arrived in his most iconic fight entry to date, standing atop multiple toads in his Sage Mode, all while wearing his now-iconic red overcoat.

Hinata confessing her feelings in Pain's Assault Arc (Image via Studio Pierrot)

While the Hidden Leaf Shinobi struggled to kill even one path of Pain, the Number One Unpredictable ninja almost instantly defeated one path of Pain upon his arrival. Following that, the Pain Assault Arc saw the Nine Tails Jinchuriki showcase his own Jutsu - The Rasenshuriken. Previously, the jutsu had its flaws; however, after incorporating the jutsu with Sage Chakra, the attack became the best weapon in the ninja's arsenal.

That said, power-ups and new Jutsu weren't all that the Pain Assault Arc featured, as it also saw Hinata Hyuga confess her love for her fellow Shinobi. Following this, Naruto went into a berserk mode as Pain attacked Hinata. While it seemed like all hope was lost for the Hidden Leaf Village, the late Fourth Hokage Minato Namikaze came to the Jinchuriki's help.

Minato Namikaze in Pain's Assault Arc (Image via Studio Pierrot)

While the Jinchuriki had gone berserk, a seal left by Minato Namikaze helped him communicate with his son. This moment was the first time when the protagonist saw his father. This scene led to a conversation that was possibly, hands down, one of the most emotional moments in the franchise's history.

The protagonist finally learns about his family and origins. Moreover, he was able to calm down and keep fighting Pain. However, unlike what most fans would have hoped for, the Pain Assault Arc took a different route for its ending. While fans would have preferred to see Naruto defeating the Akatsuki leader, their conversation instead helped them understand each other.

Nagato Uzumaki in Pain's Assault Arc (Image via Studio Pierrot)

While Naruto had previously stopped people from going down the wrong path by speaking to them, his iconic "Talk no Jutsu" became the most famous following his discussion with Pain. That conversation not only helped the protagonist stop Pain and Konan but also resurrect his comrades who had died during Pain's assault.

Lastly, this arc was also the first time the entire Hidden Leaf Village acknowledged the protagonist's abilities. They cheered him and saw him as a hero who saved them from their doom. Thus, the Pain Assault Arc is also the arc that helped the protagonist take his first major step toward his goal of becoming the Hokage.

