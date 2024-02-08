Boruto: Eida will betray Kawaki (& complete her character arc in the process)

Ever since the end of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga, the series has been hinting at Eida possibly betraying Kawaki in the future. The biggest hint for the same was dropped in the recent chapter that saw Eida and Daemon visibly disturbed after witnessing Kawaki's actions.

Eida is a cyborg who was modified by Amado to possess Shinjutsu powers. This modification led to Eida passively making everyone around her infatuated with her. The only people who weren't under the ability's effects were Otsustuki and her blood relatives. Hence, Eida developed a crush on Kawaki who was an Otsutsuki and much closer to her age than Boruto.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto manga.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex - Why will Eida betray Kawaki?

Eida and Kawaki as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Eida will likely betray Kawaki due to his demeanor towards her. At the end of the manga's first part, Eida subconsciously helps Kawaki after she wishes for Kawaki and Boruto's situations to be switched. The only reason she tried to help him was because she did not like how Kawaki was being treated like a villain.

However, she never intended to use her ability to manipulate everyone's memories. She even wanted to confess the same to Shikamaru, but was stopped by Kawaki. Moreover, Kawaki had Eida lie to Shikamaru that Boruto had killed the Seventh Hokage Naruto Uzumaki.

Shikamaru Nara and Eida as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Following Kawaki's instructions made Eida feel so guilty that she went to Boruto and promised not to use her Senrigan to look at him no matter who instructed, be that Kawaki or Shikamaru. This was the first hint the manga gave about Eida possibly betraying Kawaki in the future.

While Eida only recently started finding Kawaki's actions insufferable, her brother Daemon did like Kawaki from the start. He found him irritating but only tolerated him because of Eida's feelings for him. Meanwhile, Daemon was much more cool with Boruto and also found his sister Himawari to be interesting. Hence, as far as Daemon is concerned, he would always team up with Boruto. The same was made more evident in the manga's latest chapter.

Eida as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

The manga chapter saw Eida telling Kawaki about the evolved God Trees and how they were targeting Naruto Uzumaki and herself. However, Kawaki chose to completely ignore the fact that even Eida was being targeted and solely focused on Naruto. This left Eida and Daemon visibly irritated. This might have been the biggest hint yet about Eida possibly betraying Kawaki in the future.

Soon after, Kawaki again acted rudely to Eida when she asked him where he was going. Rather than telling her, he asked her to spy on him if she wanted.

Daemon and Kawaki as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

As for Daemon, he warned Kawaki about his lie soon set to be exposed. Given that the God Trees were targeting Naruto, their arrival could make people realize that Kawaki had lied to them about Naruto's death. With that, Daemon reiterated to Kawaki that he did not care about his well-being.

With such relationships established, there is no reason why Daemon would not fight Kawaki if Eida were to ever ask him to.

Shikamaru Nara and Ino Yamanaka as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Meanwhile, the number of people who knew the truth about Kawaki and Boruto was possibly increasing. While they had their doubts, Ino, Amado, and Shikamaru had an idea about their memories being manipulated.

Those three along with Sarada and Sumire should help Eida understand that not every person falls victim to her abilities. Such a development should essentially help Eida realize that Boruto and Kawaki aren't her only two romantic options. Hence, she might give up on Kawaki and send Daemon after him.

Kawaki as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

However, such a betrayal might need a huge trigger. As fans know, Kawaki destroys the Hidden Leaf Village in the flashforward. Thus, there is a small possibility that Kawaki destroying the village might act as a catalyst for Eida to betray Kawaki in the future. Nevertheless, it seems very evident that Eida is losing trust in Kawaki. Thus, the moment that she betrays him shouldn't be that far away.