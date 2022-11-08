Since he first showed up in Boruto chapter 59, Daemon has been a real pain for the main characters, just like his older sister Ada. While the full extent of his powers is unknown, the extent to which fans have been exposed has sparked much debate about whether anyone can defeat him from the original Naruto.

Given how arrogant the pint-sized terror has been thus far, many fans have wished for Daemon's downfall. The question then becomes, who can defeat or outwit this overpowered child?

This list will attempt to answer that question, with 10 Naruto characters.

Disclaimer: This article contains Boruto spoilers up to and including the most recent manga chapter. It will also contain Naruto spoilers until the end of the series.

10 Naruto character's capable of beating Boruto's Daemon

1) Hagoromo Ōtsutsuki

Hagoromo Otsutsuki (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Aside from the obvious ability to resist and nullify Ada's charms, the Sage of Six paths was able to not only fight off Kaguya but also is the father of Ninjutsu. Given that the entire tsutsuki clan could be considered gods, the label fits Hagoromo perfectly. Not only did he move the moon, but created the Tailed Beasts.

All of this means that Daemon would be unable to even touch Hagoromo, let alone get close enough to use his attack reflection technique. In terms of FTL speeds, Hagoromo matches Daemon, and the variety of ranged techniques should be able to keep Daemon at bay.

2) Kaguya Ōtsutsuki

Kaguya Otsutsuki (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Kaguya is a dangerous foe who should not be underestimated. She was the "final boss" in Naruto Shippuden. It took her sons months to seal her away when she first arrived on Earth.

People like Naruto and Sasuke can be frozen in an instant when Kaguya uses her powers. She likewise can travel to different dimensions, taking people with her. Anyone struck by her All Killing Ash Bones technique is reduced to ash. She has all three eye abilities, as well as the expanded truth-seeking balls that resemble a Dragon Ball spirit bomb. Remember how powerful she was, as it required Team 7 to be boosted by the Sage of Six Paths to keep her at bay.

3) Toneri Ōtsutsuki

Toneri Otsutsuki (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Even though Toneri wasn't the strongest member of the tsutsuki clan, he still gave Naruto a hard time in Naruto: The Last. The fact that Naruto and Kurama had to push themselves to their limits and that it took a lot of ninjas to move and break up the moon and make sure the pieces didn't hit Earth shows how dangerous Toneri is.

Again, being able to splinter and move the moon is no easy task. He also possesses chakra beams that can drain a target's chakra. This is assuming he has Tenseigan active. With it, he's demonstrated the ability to perform all of these god-like feats, as well as have access to his own Truth Seeking Balls. In other words, Range appears to be Boruto's Daemon's Achilles heel.

4) Madara Uchiha

The other final boss from Naruto Shippuden wasn't a small threat either. Madara Uchiha wiped out a lot of people in seconds, controlled Kurama to the point of nearly wiping out the Leaf Village, summoned meteors, overwhelmed all of the Kage, and temporarily killed both Naruto and Sasuke.

Apart from superb speed and strength, Daemon has shown nothing that could stand up to any of Madara's heavier ranged attacks. The code may be at Isshiki's level of power, but unlike Madara, he hasn't had the opportunity to demonstrate what that entails. If Daemon could stop Chibaku Tensei or somehow break Madara's Susano'o, that would be something.

5) Kakuzu

Kakuzu (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Kakuzu, one half of Akatsuki's aptly named "Zombie Combo" due to his inability to die, was a source of consternation for everyone, following his and Hidan's murder of Asuma Sarutobi. Naruto had to learn Rasenshuriken, among other combination attacks, before he could finally kill Kakuzu and destroy his multiple hearts.

His Earth Grudge Fear has the ability to pierce flesh and sew himself back together. All of his masks have certain elements that work together to fire area-of-effect attacks. In other words, even if Daemon is lightning fast, he won't be able to withstand that many attacks for long.

6) Deidara

Deidara (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Given that range is a factor in Daemon's abilities, how come he can only reflect someone's powers when he makes eye contact with them? Deidara might be a problem for him. Sure, Deidara isn't as powerful as Otsutsuki, but the versatility and range of his explosive clay could spell the end of the kid cyborg.

The range is Daemon's main weakness for his attack reflection ability, according to Boruto Chapter 71. He must be within melee range to use it, and this power has mostly been demonstrated in close-quarter fights with little distance between him and his opponent. If Gaara hadn't shielded Deidara's clay, it would have nearly obliterated the entire Hidden Sand village.

7) Gaara

What's better than the guy who nearly destroyed Hidden Sand? The guy who shielded it. While current Kazekage hasn't had nearly enough time to flex his sand defenses in Boruto, Gaara was nearly impenetrable in Naruto. His sand was only pierced as a young man by Rock Lee going Eight Gates and Sasuke needing to train a lot.

As Kazekage, he defended his entire village from a near-ground-zero detonation from Deidara's clay. Gaara's sand could even withstand Madara's Susano'o, which could shatter mountains. He could even withstand Urashiki and Momoshiki's blows without shattering his sand. His sand can also crush and shatter bones and has a good range to cover.

8) Hashirama Senju

Hashirama Senju (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The legendary First Hokage, along with Madara, poses a significant threat to someone like Daemon. To begin with, wood release allows him to control various levels of plantlife, and he possesses a plethora of nin and genjutsu that can put opponents to sleep or restrain them in other ways. After all, Hashirama didn't get the name "God of Shinobi" for nothing.

He was able to defeat Madara and Kurama in their prime and was able to subdue all nine Tailed Beasts. In other words, he was capable of doing things that shocked the ninja world, such as creating the Valley of the End. This excludes his use of Sage Mode and his massive Buddha-like summoning.

9) Pain/Nagato

Despite claims that the Akatsuki are more powerful or lethal than previously thought, their leader Pain should not be underestimated. He trampled through many villages, killing his former sensei and legendary Sannin Jiraiya with the Six Paths of Pain technique and a great deal of control over various abilities.

Pain has a lot of techniques, like Chibaku Tensei and Almighty Push, that would stop Boruto's Daemon from getting close. There's also the fact that having to fight multiple prepared opponents would throw anyone off, as opposed to surprising them like Daemon did to Boruto and Kawaki in Boruto Chapter 74.

10) Orochimaru

Orochimaru (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Orochimaru has to be the slimiest and most difficult to track down of all the Naruto characters on this list. The snake-like Sannin has survived many things that would kill a normal person. It's nothing short of miraculous that he's still alive until the time of Boruto, albeit in a more docile state. Aside from the illusion of immortality, Orochimaru possesses a variety of skills that have kept the main Naruto cast at bay.

Orochimaru is a cunning individual who has done everything from summoning massive serpents to causing the death of the Third Hokage. He's faced threats that would normally destroy him, only to emerge stronger. Of course, his arrogance cost him his life, and he was temporarily killed and revived, but he was still able to help the Allied Shinobi forces with a terrifying array of techniques and subterfuge.

